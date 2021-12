The second season of fantasy drama The Witcher flew straight to the top of Netflix’s top ten ratings list. The streamer revealed that the return of the Henry Cavill-fronted drama series recorded 142M hours streamed in its first three days. The first season of the series, which returned on December 17 also jumped to the number two spot with 49M hours viewed. Both seasons comfortably beat next in line – the third season of Titans, which was watched for 23.8M hours. It’s no surprise the series, which stars Cavill as the grim Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasties, in a story of...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO