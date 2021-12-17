ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Scammers target student loan borrowers ahead of pandemic pause on repayments ending

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kdKML_0dQ2EdLU00

WASHINGTON, D.C. — We deal with it all the time – those annoying scam calls from someone pretending to work for the government or a recording telling you to act fast to get a supposedly exclusive offer.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

There’s now a warning from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) about scammers targeting people with federal student loans to try and confuse them and potentially steal their personal information.

It comes as the pandemic pause on repayments for federal student loans is ending at the end of January 2022.

“Just a reminder the program is going to expire,” one potential scammer said in a voicemail.

“You must get enrolled within the next 24 hours,” another scam call said.

“Scammers often make big promises but anything that you’re actually eligible for, any sort of assistance, you can do for free yourself by working with your student loan servicer or working with the Department of Education,” said Dan Dwyer, a Staff Attorney with FTC. “Scammers want your personal information including your federal student aid ID or FSA ID or your Social Security number or whatever it is they can get to get money from you.”

The FTC says you should never have to pay an upfront fee.

Never give out your federal student aid ID and don’t sign up for anything claiming to give quick loan forgiveness.

Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC News

Biden administration considering another extension of student loan payment pause

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is considering extending the moratorium on federal student loan payments just weeks before it is set to expire as the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus poses a new threat to the economy. A spokesperson for the Education Department said Tuesday that the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Aid#Loan Forgiveness#Federal Student Loans#Fsa#Social Security#Cox Media Group
tnj.com

Federal student loan payment pause is coming to an end

Stop waiting for a student loan forgiveness miracle, and start preparing to resume or restructure your student loan payments by February 1, 2022. The Department of Education’s student loan repayment pause began in March 2020 and ends on January 31, 2022. In the interim, no interest has accrued on federal student loans and no payments were required. Few private lenders offered forbearance on student loans.
EDUCATION
kurv.com

Student Loan Repayments Restart Soon

Student loan payments are getting set to restart soon. Federal payments were paused with interest rates set at zero at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The Biden Administration rolled out one more “final extension” in August with the pause ending on January 31st of next year. In the fall of this year, more than 42-million-people had federal student loans of some sort which equals almost one-point-six-trillion-dollars. Borrowers can expect to see a billing statement with at least 21 days before the first payment is due on February 1st.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FTC
pewtrusts.org

Student Loan Borrowers With Early Repayment Troubles Are 2.5 Times More Likely to Default

Student loan borrowers who do not make payments in the first three months of repayment are 2.5 times more likely to default at some point than those who did take steps to manage their debts. Such steps could include making payments that reduce balance size; enrolling in nonstandard repayment plans such as income-driven (IDR), extended, or graduated plans; putting loans in deferment; or consolidating their loans.
PERSONAL FINANCE
ABC Action News

Frustration builds with lack of action on student loan repayments

Federal student loans payments are set to resume on January 31 2022 and some Americans, and their representatives, are vocally criticizing President Joe Biden for not following through on his campaign promises of student loan debt relief. One of Biden's top campaign promises was $10,000 in student debt cancellation per...
EDUCATION
alicetx.com

Federal student loan repayment to resume in February

Borrowers who were able to pause their federal student loan repayment over the last 18 months will need to resume making payments soon, with interest beginning in February, according to KHEAA. KHEAA advises borrowers to make sure their loan servicer has their current contact information. If you don’t know who...
EDUCATION
WPG Talk Radio

Potential Great News for Parent & Student Loan Borrowers

This is very big and (potential) great news for parent and students regarding your student loan payments. While you were sleeping, last night, The United States Department of Education floated the idea that The Biden Administration may extend the student debt repayment pause that has been in effect since March, 2020.
COLLEGES
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
66K+
Followers
78K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy