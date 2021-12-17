As Denver doubles rates, City of Colorado Springs says increased parking prices are effective

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- It's been two years since the city raised parking prices in Downtown Colorado Springs by $.25 per hour. Areas that are closer to the City Center charge as much as $1.25 per hour. Now, the City of Denver is following suit, doubling its' prices to $2 per hour next year.

When Colorado Springs made the switch, not everybody was thrilled with the first increase in 14 years, but city officials said nearby businesses wanted it, and the city needed increased revenue for meter and garage upgrades.

City parking director Scott Lee says it's working out exactly as they hoped.

"We have improved about $2 million per year in just the meter revenue," Lee said. Lee believes parking downtown is about balance. He wants to make money for the city, while not scaring people away, and bringing in customers for downtown businesses. Lee says the goal is to have a good 'vacancy factor'--- about one spot open per block.

"Most people don't think of [helping nearby businesses]," Lee told KRDO. "It's actually an improvement for them. By getting the turnover to be there, these people now have more access to the stores."

The city hopes the extra $2 million per year will pay off the $10 million bill it has for improvements to the meters, garages.

But there are some issues too. Meter prices have gone up, but parking tickets have not; fines for meter violations cost $20 and many take the gamble of leaving their car unpaid.

"We're trying to work with the municipal court to increase the fine levels," Lee said.

Another issue is people driving in popular areas down Tejon Street and leaving their cars standing in the middle lane. Whether it's trying to avoid the meter or a lack of available spaces, Lee says it's going to be addressed.

"Now it's become a traffic issue. The police department and the parking enforcement staff have combined efforts [and] we are going to be citing those vehicles for parking in the center aisle."

But despite some of those hiccups, Lee believes things are going as planned.

"We feel we've reached what we wanted," he said.

Lee confirmed the city is satisfied with the current parking revenue and that there won't be another price increase in 2022.

The post As Denver doubles rates, City of Colorado Springs says increased parking prices are effective appeared first on KRDO .