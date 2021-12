The K.C. Chiefs now have sole possession of the AFC’s No. 1 seed after a thrilling weekend of things going right for Andy Reid’s team. On Thursday, Kansas City beat the Chargers in overtime on the road to move to 10-4 and put themselves within striking distance of the first seed. Then, the Indianapolis Colts took care of business Saturday night and took down the New England Patriots which knocked them down to the No. 2 seed. Finally, the Pittsburgh Steelers topped the Tennessee Titans late, who held the tie-breaker over the Chiefs, to make them 9-5, thus falling below Kansas City in the standings.

