With less than three minutes to go in Tuesday night’s rescheduled game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson and his team faced a 4th-and-6 from the 50-yard line, trailing 17-10. Wilson went deep for running back Deejay Dallas with Rams linebacker Ernest Jones in coverage and the pass fell incomplete. However, there was a lot of contact initiated by Jones with his back turned to the ball, and no flag was thrown. Dallas received an unsportsmanlike penalty for arguing the call, and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked after the game if he received any explanation for the non-call.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO