It didn’t take long for the rooftop nightclub Drai’s, which opened over Memorial Weekend 2014, to garner praise for its luxe surroundings. The massive size—65,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor space with more than 150 VIP tables spread throughout the entire space, combined with bungalows, daybeds and cabanas—somehow seems to still retain an intimate vibe. One of the most-treasured pieces of Drai’s real estate has become its stage. The nightclub has welcomed some of hip-hop music’s biggest stars to perform, putting on full concert experiences. This week is no exception, as 50 Cent takes the stage Saturday, Dec. 18.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 DAYS AGO