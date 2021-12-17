ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Brooklyn Landlord Struggling To Replace Broken Boiler Due To Supply Chain Issues

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Brooklyn landlord who says he's been working with tenants struggling to pay rent...

3 of the City’s Worst Landlords Own Properties in Brooklyn

The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) is the city’s worst landlord for the fourth year in a row, according to the 2021 Worst Landlord Watchlist released Thursday. According to PubIic Advocate Jumaane Williams, whose office compiles the list, NYCHA saw a dramatic increase in the number of deteriorating or dangerous conditions in its buildings in 2021.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Tenants In Brooklyn Building Without Heat Defending Landlord, As City Threatens To Fine Him Thousands Of Dollars

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn landlord who says he has been working with tenants struggling to pay rent during the pandemic is now struggling to provide them heat. His boiler is broken and supply chain issues have made it difficult to find a new one. Despite efforts to fix it, the city is threatening to fine him thousands of dollars, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. Unpacking and delivering space heaters is not what Lincoln Eccles wanted to be doing this winter. It’s a last resort after the boiler in his 100-plus-year-old Crown Heights building broke. “We had repeat plumbers come through,” Eccles said. For months,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
