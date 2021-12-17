Exclusive: Brooklyn Landlord Struggling To Replace Broken Boiler Due To Supply Chain Issues

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago restaurants, bars, gyms, entertainment venues that serve food or drinks will have to begin checking customers’ vaccination status in the new year, in the city’s latest effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, and other city leaders announced the new virus mitigations on Tuesday at City Hall.
“We didn’t want to get to this point, but given the situation that we find ourselves in, we simply have no choice,” Lightfoot said. “I know that this is frustrating, and it’s exhausting, but I’m going to tell you...
