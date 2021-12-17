Florida State Fair hiring 200+ full-time, part-time, seasonal jobs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The annual Florida State Fair is hiring more than 200 workers to prepare for the 2022 season. The 12-day event will be held Feb. 10 to Feb. 21, 2022.

The 2022 event will be the 118th in the fair’s history, which was first held in 1904, according to fair officials. Each year, the event attracts more than 500,000 attendees and “boasts the largest Midway in the United States, a robust agricultural program, a circus, interactive animal exhibits and attractions each year.”

Officials call it an affordable, family friendly event with “unique fair foods” which debut there as the first State Fair of the year. Job openings include full-time, part-time and seasonal spots for electricians, landscaping and equestrian technicians, event services, guest services, admission cashiers and more.

Interested applicants can apply online at the Florida State Fair website , and hiring will continue until the start of the fair on Feb. 10. Applicants must be 18 years or older, and shift times and lengths will vary.

