ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida State Fair hiring 200+ full-time, part-time, seasonal jobs

By Sam Sachs
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5oGA_0dQ2CJ6K00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The annual Florida State Fair is hiring more than 200 workers to prepare for the 2022 season. The 12-day event will be held Feb. 10 to Feb. 21, 2022.

The 2022 event will be the 118th in the fair’s history, which was first held in 1904, according to fair officials. Each year, the event attracts more than 500,000 attendees and “boasts the largest Midway in the United States, a robust agricultural program, a circus, interactive animal exhibits and attractions each year.”

Weekend full of holiday parades, ‘Holiday Sparkle’ in Tampa Bay

Officials call it an affordable, family friendly event with “unique fair foods” which debut there as the first State Fair of the year. Job openings include full-time, part-time and seasonal spots for electricians, landscaping and equestrian technicians, event services, guest services, admission cashiers and more.

Interested applicants can apply online at the Florida State Fair website , and hiring will continue until the start of the fair on Feb. 10. Applicants must be 18 years or older, and shift times and lengths will vary.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State Fair#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

WFLA

22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy