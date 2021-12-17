Sports on TV

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
Cadillac News
 5 days ago

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's 10k Pursuit, Annecy, France (Taped) NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's 12.5k Pursuit, Annecy, France (Taped) FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Richardson Hitchins vs. Malik Hawkins (Lightweights), Minneapolis. 8 p.m. FOX — PBC Fight Night Main Card: David Morrell...

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama football cornerback Marcus Banks, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back on Nov. 8, officially announced his transfer destination on Monday night. Banks, a junior, will be staying in the SEC West and will be taking his football talents to Mississippi State. "Thank you...
Ahead of their historic College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinal appearance on New Year's Eve, the University of Cincinnati Bearcat's attention is solely on beating the Crimson Tide, despite an often-overlooked history between the two programs. Having faced each other five times, the two squads, separated by 520 miles, have a...
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State vs. Wyoming 1:30 p.m. ESPN. Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego State 5:30 p.m. ESPN. Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
MADISON, WI (WSAU) The Wisconsin Badger men’s basketball team will play on Thursday night, announcing that George Mason University will replace Morgan State on the schedule. Morgan State had to opt-out after a COVID-19 outbreak in the program. The Patriots were also looking for a replacement opponent after Coppin State had to back out of a scheduled game between the schools as well.
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Nashville, ppd. Florida at Chicago, ppd. Anaheim at Calgary, ppd. Arizona at Seattle, ppd. Tampa Bay at...
