The Subaru BRZ Is Edmunds Top Rated Sports Car for 2022

Earlier this year, Consumer Reports published a list of the highest scoring American vehicles, and at the time, the 2021 Ford Mustang prevailed over the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger to become the publication’s highest rated American sports car. But circumstances have changed, and as Ford Authority previously reported, the organization recently concluded that the 2022 Ford Mustang is expected to boast well below average reliability, as owners have encountered issues with the pony car’s transmission and infotainment system, among other problem areas. Unfortunately, due to the Mustang’s poor showing on its most recent survey, Consumer Reports has downgraded the muscle car’s rating, and its overall score is now lower than its chief American rivals.

CARS ・ 29 DAYS AGO