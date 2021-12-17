ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Subaru BRZ Is Edmunds Top Rated Sports Car for 2022

By Amanda Cline
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 Subaru BRZ is an impressive little sports car. While it often gets lumped in with its fraternal twin, the Toyota GR86, Edmunds thinks the BRZ really stands out for 2022. The agile sports car makes everyday tasks fun with a reasonable price and two transmission choices. The...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Highest Rated Car In America

The reviews and ratings of cars have become an industry. The list of the top research firms in the field includes J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and The American Customer Satisfaction Index. Additionally, a number of media are in this field. US News, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend get revenue almost exclusively because of their […]
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Reliable Car in America

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, such reviews include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Based on one of these reviews, from Consumer Reports, the most reliable car in America is […]
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

One of these 8 cars will be named Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022

We're in the middle of a changeover from the internal combustion engine to electric propulsion. The good news for auto enthusiasts is power comes easily for EVs. The bad news is they'll mark the end of manual transmissions and rumbling V-8 soundtracks. As the market turns toward more and more luxury and performance EVs, we'll have a decision to make here at Motor Authority: At what point does an EV win our Best Car To Buy award?
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Mustang Is Now CR’s Lowest Rated American Sports Car

Earlier this year, Consumer Reports published a list of the highest scoring American vehicles, and at the time, the 2021 Ford Mustang prevailed over the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger to become the publication’s highest rated American sports car. But circumstances have changed, and as Ford Authority previously reported, the organization recently concluded that the 2022 Ford Mustang is expected to boast well below average reliability, as owners have encountered issues with the pony car’s transmission and infotainment system, among other problem areas. Unfortunately, due to the Mustang’s poor showing on its most recent survey, Consumer Reports has downgraded the muscle car’s rating, and its overall score is now lower than its chief American rivals.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Vehicles#Subaru Brz#Consumer Reports
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Honda Accord Outranks the 2022 Toyota Camry as The Best New Midsize Car According to U.S. News

For decades, the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry have competed with each other for the top spot in the midsize sedan segment. Both models are strong choices and continue to lead the sales charts. Which midsize sedan is better? According to highly respected U.S. News & World Report, the 2022 Honda Accord outranks the 2022 Toyota Camry as the best new midsize car.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports
Carscoops

Which Is The Fastest Moderately-Priced Sports Car On Sale?

For all the super expensive super and hypercars in the world, there is a small coterie of not exactly cheap but moderately-priced sports cars still on sale. CarWow wants to know which is the fastest in a straight line. The cars in question are the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS, the...
BUYING CARS
TrendHunter.com

Anniversary-Celebrating Sports Cars

Luxury sports car automaker 'Porsche' has debuted a new, limited-edition vehicle to celebrate 70 years of its Australian division, Porsche Australia's, operation. This limited-edition vehicle is the Porsche 911 GT3, and it is an excellent culmination of Porsche technology. The 911 GT3 is available in manual and PDK transmission options and it will come with a 'Type 992 Touring Package,' meaning it is compact and performance-tuned.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Why The 2022 Subaru BRZ Is The Perfect Slip 'N Slide Car

The sound of car tires skidding on dry pavement, at the least the first time you hear it, is a scary, violent sound. As you grow up you learn to pair that sound with the sound of glass breaking and crunching metal. When you don't hear that sickening finale, you breathe a sigh of relief.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Toyota V-12–Powered Subaru WRX You Never Knew Existed

The art of engine swapping can be traced back nine decades to the earliest days of hot rodding that was then springing up in home garages around the country. The idea of stuffing a larger, more powerful engine into a chassis it has no business in is a rite of passage, so to speak, and this Toyota V-12-swapped Subaru creation is another reminder that almost any engine can be made to fit in almost any vehicle.
CARS
Derrick

Edmunds: Must-have features on new cars

Edmunds (AP) — One of the perks of buying a new vehicle is that it offers features that promise a safer and more convenient driving experience. Some technologies have trickled down from luxury to mainstream segments, while others have been introduced quickly across the market. But which features are essential? Edmunds’ experts break down five must-have features to look out for on your next car.
EDMUNDS, ND
yankodesign.com

2022 Subaru WRX Review

Few car names invoke as much passion, awe, and anticipation as the WRX. Just say those three letters and car nuts everywhere get sweaty palms as they know you’re talking about the road-going version of Subaru’s legendary World Rally Championship winning all-wheel-drive turbo. And for 2022, a radical new version will land in showrooms keeping that legacy alive.
CARS
News - What Car?

The best used sports cars

A sports car is very much a purchase of the heart. Whether you're intrigued by the thought of style, performance an exciting drive, you want something that'll make you grin ear to ear. A car that'll make you feel like its Christmas every time you hop in the driver's seat.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2020 Ice Silver Metallic Subaru Impreza Sport

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Ice Silver Metallic 2020 Subaru Impreza Sport AWD CVT Lineartronic 2.0L DOHC. * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * 2020 KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

52K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy