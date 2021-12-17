ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Consumer Financial Services Firm, Synchrony, Makes Investment in Skipify, a Digital Payments Company

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article a consumer financial services firm, has announced a strategic investment in Skipify – a digital payments firm that allows merchants to provide an instant, one-tap checkout solution. In addition to the investment made via Synchrony Ventures, Synchrony will team up with Skipify on “commercializing Skipify’s capabilities across...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

ECI, a Cybersecurity Provider for Financial Services Sector, Appoints Matthew McNulty as CRO

the managed services and cybersecurity provider for the global financial services industry, announced that Matthew McNulty has joined the firm as Chief Revenue Officer. McNulty reportedly brings over 20 years of professional experience in various sales strategies and execution for cybersecurity, digital transformation, and IT consulting firms. Before ECI,...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Oportun Completes Acquisition of Neobank Platform Digit

Announced last month, Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) reports that it has completed the acquisition of neobank platform Digit. Digit will operate as a business unit within Oportun and continue to be led by Digit founder and CEO, Ethan Bloch. All of Digit’s 100+ employees are said to have joined Oportun and will continue their job functions.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Services#Email Marketing#Credit Card#Digital Payments Company#Evp
crowdfundinsider.com

SWIFT to Explore Tokenized Assets, May Expand Network into Digital Asset Market

Relative to digital currencies and stablecoins, the current market cap of tokenized assets is small, however, the momentum for these digital assets is set to “accelerate rapidly in the coming years,” according to SWIFT’s announcement. Tokenization may be applied to stocks and bonds, but also “to illiquid...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
crowdfundinsider.com

Manasquan Bank Chooses Bakkt to Provide Clients Access to Digital Assets

(NYSE: BKKT), a digital asset platform that enables consumers to purchase, sell, send and spend various cryptocurrencies, announced that Manasquan Bank, a NJ-headquartered mutual community bank with total consolidated assets of $2.7 billion, will be “participating in its early adopter program, which, when effective, will allow the bank’s retail clients to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency through the bank’s mobile banking app.”
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Firm Kraken Acquires Staked to Promote Growth and Resilience

which claims to be one of the largest digital asset platforms, announced it has acquired Staked for “an undisclosed sum.”. Staked is described as a non-custodial staking platform that “enables investors in Proof-of-Stake networks to easily and securely compound their holdings.”. According to an update shared with...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

PCI Pal to Offer Secure, Compliant Payments for Talkdesk Global Clients

(LON: PCIP), the international provider of secure payment solutions, is working with Talkdesk, the global customer experience solution provider for “customer-obsessed” firms, in order to offer clients with innovative customer service and security capabilities. The firms’ growing customer list reportedly includes Air Business, Metabolic Living, Resideo, Scotts, Tucows,...
INTERNET
crowdfundinsider.com

UK based BNPL Fintech PollenPay Announces its Launch Plans

Providing a smarter way to perform monetary transactions, PollenPay, a UK-headquartered Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) firm is pleased to confirm its launch plans. Led by company founder and CEO, Leon Wilson, the team at PollenPay plans to ease pressure on purchases, while at the same time ensuring higher levels of financial responsibility among its clients.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

100 digital payment token firms in Singapore fail to win licenses: Report

More than 100 out of 170 “digital payment token services” in Singapore have reportedly failed to obtain licenses from the local financial regulator, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, or MAS. Amid apparently tough regulation, 103 companies related to the digital payment industry in Singapore found their regulatory exemptions...
WORLD
crowdfundinsider.com

Mastercard to Acquire Dynamic Yield, McDonald’s SaaS based Personalization Platform

(NYSE: MA) and McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) have announced an agreement for Mastercard to acquire McDonald’s personalization platform and decision engine company, Dynamic Yield. As mentioned in the announcement, Dynamic Yield’s tech is a valuable addition to Mastercard’s extensive suite of services that assist brands with offering more effective and trusted customer experiences across different channels.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Carlyle Group to acquire data-center company Involta

Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) shares got an added boost in late trading Wednesday after the investment firm said it has agreed to buy data-center company Involta for an undisclosed amount. Carlyle shares rose 4.3% to $54.23, after being up about 3% before the announcement. Involta owns and operates 12 data centers in Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. “Involta has built a world-class platform with a demonstrated operating model for delivering high-quality service to customers in an increasingly complex, hybrid cloud-based world,” said Joshua Pang, head of digital infrastructure for Carlyle’s infrastruture group, in a statement. “We see significant opportunity for growth given the long-term secular demand drivers of data proliferation, digital connectivity, and the digitization of enterprise and institutional operating models.” Carlyle expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2022.
STOCKS
crowdfundinsider.com

Indian Fintech Firm Paytm Explains Why Investors Should Go for Digital Gold Investments

Paytm writes in a blog post that gold is a “sought-after asset, the world over.”. The Fintech firm gives the example of an Olympian seeking out that “glistening gold medal.” Paytm adds that this elusive gold medal is “more than just a piece of metal – it actually is a golden ticket to achieve so much more – from its prestige value; means to global recognition for the athlete; to its ability to throw up a world of monetizable opportunities.”
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Payments Fintech Fiserv to Assist Community Bank of the Bay with Digital Transformation Strategy

(NASDAQ: FISV), an international provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, has announced that one of the San Francisco Bay Area’s established banks, Community Bank of the Bay, is furthering its digital transformation strategy “with the implementation of real-time payments technology from Fiserv.”. As one of California’s...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Broker Insights Secures £6M via Series A Round led by Mercia Asset Management

– the “high-growth” firm whose digital platform is focused on transforming the commercial insurance market – has secured nearly $8 million (appr. £6 million) in a Series A round led by Mercia Asset Management. Chroma Ventures, which first backed Broker Insights with seed funding back in...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy