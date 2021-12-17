ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

Omicron variant arrives in the First State

By Delaware Public Media
delawarepublic.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first COVID cases involving the Omicron variant have turned up in Delaware. The Div. of Public Health announced Friday four Omicron cases were found during routine testing. The cases are all in New Castle County. They involve two adults in their 30s, a teenager and a child under...

www.delawarepublic.org

Comments / 0

wrde.com

COVID-19 Cases On The Rise Across Delaware

LEWES, Del. — On Thursday, health leaders addressed the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Delaware. Dr. Bill Chasanov, COVID-19 medical director at Beebe Healthcare, said there are no reported cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Delaware. But he added that with neighboring states quickly growing in the number of Omicron cases, that Delaware may soon have its first case.
WDVM 25

Maryland Department of Health COVID data is back

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Almost all of the COVID case data on the Maryland Department of Health’s (MDH) website was restored on Monday after the department was hit by a hack in early December, forcing the organization to shut down its website. MDH reported that “90% of state-level surveillance data for confirmed cases, persons tested […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WHYY

‘Situation dire’ in hospitals as Delaware nears pandemic highs

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. Delaware health care leaders are sounding the alarm as record highs for daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are fast-approaching. The virus’ acceleration over the last seven weeks led Gov. John Carney to have two executives at...
DELAWARE STATE
WJLA

Omicron surge is pushing Maryland hospitals beyond their limits

A strong warning is being sounded by Maryland hospitals. Though they are currently managing the surge in COVID patients, their capacity may soon be tested beyond its limits. Additionally an influx of $100M announced by Governor Hogan yesterday may not be enough. “Truth be told we’re going to need more,”...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Cases Spike In Maryland, Omicron Presents New Threat

Maryland's health department reported a spike in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Dec. 20, the Maryland Department of Health reported that “top-line” COVID-19 data was restored and it showed that an additional 28,541 cases have been confirmed since Dec. 3, the last day of full reporting before a cyberattack was discovered that disrupted operations.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Bay Net

Gov. Hogan Statement On Maryland Surpassing 1,200 COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Triggering New Actions

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement after the state surpassed 1,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations, a threshold that triggers new actions by Maryland hospitals:. “Having surpassed 1,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, we are triggering a new round of actions for Maryland hospitals, including making available all staffed bed...
MARYLAND STATE

