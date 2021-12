Tuckahoe sent an email out at 4:12 pm. We have just been informed that the Westchester County Police received information about discussion on the social media platform TikTok regarding potential school shootings and bomb threats to take place on Friday, December 17th. This is a general post and NOT directed at any individual school or location. Investigation is ongoing and the threat is considered low level at this time. It looks to originate from outside the US, although Eastchester Police Department (where our SRO is stationed) will continue to oversee our schools. The WCPD will continue to monitor social media for any nexus to our schools.

TUCKAHOE, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO