PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will no longer hand out free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests Thursday at the Waterview Recreation Center due to a lack of testing kits, the city said Wednesday night. The city began handing out testing kits last Saturday with the goal of delivering 24,000 kits before Christmas. Health officials said Wednesday night the city has already reached that goal. Officials said the vaccine clinic at Waterview Recreation Center, located at 5826 McMahon Ave., will still operate on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. First, second and booster shots will be administered. The city’s free at-home rapid test giveaway began...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO