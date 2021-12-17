ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Colder Saturday with morning rain

By DeVonte' Dixon
wfft.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — As low pressure moves into the region so does the rain. Expect a wet and chilly start to the weekend. Download the...

www.wfft.com

Related
q13fox.com

White Christmas and Arctic Plunge Possible

SEATTLE - Believe it or not -- Western Washington could be in for a white Christmas! We're also tracking a major plunge in temperatures starting on Monday. Highs may only lift to the mid to upper 20s. Prepare for the frigid weather and stay tuned as we track this complicated and interesting forecast.
SEATTLE, WA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Bad Weather Conditions Forecasted for the Entire United States

As a low-pressure system comes into the Pacific Northwest, a period of active weather has started in the Western United States. Lower altitudes in the West should expect moderate to locally heavy rainfall tonight through Friday, while significant snowfall, already affecting the Cascades and Northern Rockies today, will spread into the Sierra and Central Rockies tomorrow and Christmas Eve.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Wind Chills In The 10s and 20s Overnight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winds will slowly diminish tonight, however, temperatures will be cold enough that even a slight wind will make it feel MUCH colder. Expect wind chills to fall into the 10s and 20s across central Maryland overnight. That means that the chill will be very noticeable for kiddos at the bus stop in the morning and full winter gear is needed. Other than that, the weather tomorrow is pretty ideal for local holiday travel. Clouds will increase throughout the day as a clipper system passes to our north. A stray flurry is possible tomorrow evening and tomorrow night, but for now,...
MARYLAND STATE
KCRA.com

Soaking morning rain, afternoon showers

Soaking rain will slowly move from north to south Thursday morning. Expect improving conditions around Sacramento after 10am with rain letting up around Stockton and Modesto after 1pm. Rainfall will not likely cause flooding but travel will be slow with plenty of standing water on roads. The snow level was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine And Warmer Temps In Twin Cities Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Light precipitation was peppering the eastern metro Thursday morning, but it won’t hang around long. Some slick spots this morning as wintry mix moves through the #TwinCities @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/dDlPRs8z8X — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) December 23, 2021 The skies will clear as sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive later in the day. By the afternoon hours, the Twin Cities will hit the mid-30s. (credit: CBS) There’s another chance of precipitation early in the day on Christmas Eve. Rain is likely in central Minnesota, while northern Minnesota could see some snowflakes. Things will dry out by the afternoon. Friday will be even warmer than Thursday,...
MINNESOTA STATE
wfft.com

Windy, warmer days ahead with rain chances

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Thursday is a cloudy, windy and warmer day. A southwesterly wind with gusts up to 30 miles per hour will be possible from time to time. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Unseasonably Warm Temperatures, Showers And Clouds To Take Over Region This Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, this year will be a disappointment. The forecast calls for rainy weather along with mild afternoon temperatures. Christmas Eve features sunny skies early and seasonable temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will fill in throughout the day before rain finally arrives later Friday night. For families waiting to travel on Christmas Eve, the weather will cooperate throughout the day. However, the later you wait to hit the roads conditions will turn unsettled as a system draws in rain later that night. The storm looks to arrive overnight on Friday leading to wet roads through Christmas morning. Luckily, the bulk of the rain falls overnight. Gradual clearing is likely once the storm departs as drier air begins to work back into our region. Sorry team snow — temperatures will be too mild to see any wintry precipitation this storm will be all rain. Christmas Day 2021 will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with unseasonably warm temperatures. Credit: CBS3 Region-wide highs look to climb into the upper 40s and low 50s. To finish the holiday weekend, Sunday will be bright and breezy with mild temperatures sticking around. Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the latest forecast. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Showers Ring In Christmas Season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! This morning will be the coldest morning of the week with lows in the upper teens and low 20s so get out the ice scrapers! Wind chills are close to single digits for some, too! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Tonight, there’s a very small chance for rain and a little snow as a quick burst of energy trails across the region but little to no accumulation is expected. Most will stay north of I-80. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Christmas Eve evening is our next chance of rain...
PITTSBURGH, PA

