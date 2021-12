The stock price of SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ: SCPL) fell by over 17% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ: SCPL) – a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms – fell by over 17% pre-market today. Investors are responding to an announcement from the company that a special committee of independent directors of SciPlay announcing that discussions between the Special Committee and Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) regarding Scientific Games’ proposal to acquire the outstanding publicly traded shares of SciPlay have terminated.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO