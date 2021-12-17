T&R Best of 2021 Continues // Bruins/Canadien POSTPONED // The Stack – 12/17 (Hour 4)

The last time Joe Johnson played a home game for the Celtics prior to last night, NBA rookies including Joshua Primo of the San Antonio Spurs, Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder and JT Thor of the Charlotte Hornets hadn’t been born yet. None of them took the...
Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
Boston Bruins stars David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy would have been locks to make their respective Olympic teams. They shared their reactions to the NHL pulling out of the Olympics this week due to COVID-19.
Free agent goaltender Tuukka Rask’s inevitable return to the Bruins is drawing closer. In fact, the 34-year-old Rask, who has made it clear that this is the only place he wants to play, has gone from solo workouts to working with the team as their emergency backup goaltender on the Warrior Ice Arena sheet in a matter of weeks.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
This offseason, I previewed the six Bruins draft picks playing juniors in North America. Three are playing major juniors in Canada while three are playing Tier I juniors in the United States. Fabian Lysell. Arguably the top prospect in the Bruins organization, Lysell has been ripping it up in the...
There have been some incredible turnarounds from major injuries in the long history of the NFL. But few in recent memory can top the recovery of one Los Angeles Rams player. On Thursday, the Rams announced that running back Cam Akers has been designated for return. Akers has been out of action since suffering a torn Achilles tendon during training camp in July.
(13:22) NHL players are not expected to participate in the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The 2015 NHL Draft isn’t getting much better for the Bruins. A day after word of Jakub Zboril’s season-ending injury was confirmed by the Bruins, and less than a month after Jake DeBrusk made his trade request public, Zach Senyshyn has decided to join in on the fun with a trade request of his own.
It’s no secret Devin McCourty is one of the biggest leaders in the Patriots locker room. He’s in his 11th season as a team captain, and he’s helped the team navigate from a 2-4 start to potentially finishing with the top seed in the AFC. Drafted by...
It’s been over two decades since the Boston Celtics drafted Joe Johnson with the No. 10 overall pick, and nearly 20 years since he last donned a Celtics jersey. But the 40-year-old is finally back where it all started, as the Celtics have signed the veteran scorer to a 10-day contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
It's a holiday edition of the Sports Hub Underground, with Christmas right around the corner. They also mix in some sports, including the Bruins' biggest long-term need and...
WHAT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT: NBA commissioner Adam Silver says there are no plans right now to pause the season amid COVID-19 surges. Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley on reserve/COVID-19 list, will miss game against New England Patriots.
