A Winter Storm Warning for mountain areas in southern Oregon is in place through 10:00 a.m. Thursday, while a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said during the Warning, 18 to 24 inches of snow is expected with winds gusting as high as 50 miles per hour. For the Advisory, total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches is forecast.

