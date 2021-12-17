Deadline for $1,400 stimulus plus up payment is in just two weeks, are you eligible?

There are just two weeks left for Americans to file their 2020 taxes if they haven’t and qualify for a plus up stimulus payment by the end of the year.

The IRS is planning to continue sending checks until the end of the year.

A lot of Americans had an income that was lower in 2020 than 2019, and that’s who the plus up stimulus was created for.

Stimulus checks were sent based on 2019 tax refunds in 2020, so many who had lost income between 2019 and 2020 were actually eligible for the checks.

The IRS was not aware of this, so they never sent them.

Those who are entitled to the money but haven’t filed their taxes need to do so by Friday, Dec. 17 to see their check before the end of the year.

They can then check the status of their refund with the IRS Get My Payment tool.

The IRS hasn’t shared how many plus up checks have been sent out altogether, but in July 900,000 had already gone out.

They totaled over $1.6 billion dollars.

Between late spring and July, 9 million went out.

The checks are still being sent, and for many it’s much needed before the holidays.

Other stimulus payments

There are many cities and states going ahead and sending their qualifying residents help as well.

Fort Bend County, Texas is offering child care vouchers worth $500 each.

They’re renewable for up to three months. This means if you have three kids you can receive $4,500 in help for child care each month.

700 vouchers have been given out and there’s still $1 million left to disburse.

Golden State Stimulus II check are still being sent as well.

The checks are worth up to $1,100 and will continue to be sent until Jan. 11.

Everyone expecting a direct deposit or paper check should see them by Jan. 21, 2022.

500,000 Maine residents are seeing checks worth $285.

Seattle is offering up to $3,000 for low income residents that need financial assistance due to the pandemic.

