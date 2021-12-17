Rockets' Armoni Brooks: Questionable Saturday

Wood (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks. Wood is questionable with knee tendinitis on the front end of a back-to-back after returning from the injury recently. If he sits out, Daniel Theis and Alperen Sengun will be in line for more minutes.
Jordan Nwora has been starting for the Bucks amid their coronavirus issues. Which meant plenty of opportunities to get involved in the action in Milwaukee’s win over the Rockets last night. On the positive side, Nwora viciously crossed over Armoni Brooks, hit a 3-pointer then celebrated with a harsh...
Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
Patrick Ewing is one of the best big men to have ever played the game. He is a New York Knicks legend and was an 11-time All-Star and 7-time All-NBA selection. He was also recently selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary team. There is no doubt that many legends had...
NBA legend Grant Hill got honest with Klay Thompson ahead of his highly-anticipated Golden State Warriors return. Warriors fans have been waiting for Thompson to finally step inside the court and reunite with his Splash Brother Stephen Curry. It is yet to be determined when the All-Star shooting guard will...
The Lakers need a spark to their rather poor start to the season, and everyone is looking to the soon-to-be 37-year-old LeBron James to make the difference. He is in his 19th year as an NBA player, but the organization is still heavily reliant on him to have a successful 2021-22 campaign.
On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
It took some time, but Lonzo Ball is starting to come good on the high potential he had before coming into the NBA. After a few years of struggling in the NBA, mostly while playing for the Lakers, Lonzo has come into his own, especially this season after joining the Chicago Bulls. And Lonzo could be on the verge of making history this year.
The Chicago Bulls had two games postponed last week due to a massive COVID-19 outbreak. At one point, the Bulls had 10 players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, which finally prompted the postponements. Last month, Nikola Vucevic also missed time with COVID. One Bull who hasn’t yet...
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green share a strong relationship on and off the court. On the court, Draymond is always looking for ways to set Stephen Curry up for his shots. In fact, Draymond is the player with the most assists when it comes to Stephen Curry's three-pointers across his career.
With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the Omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
Iman Shumpert was a member of three Cleveland Cavaliers teams that faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shumpert, who went 1-2 against the Warriors under the bright lights, understandably has no love lost for Steph Curry and Co. However, the former swingman does have a very specific reason for hating, in sports terms, the Warriors.
Comments / 0