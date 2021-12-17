ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics' Romeo Langford: Starting Friday

 5 days ago

Langford will start Friday against the Warriors, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com...

SportsGrid

Jayson Tatum and Romeo Langford Active vs. 76ers

An ankle injury isn’t slowing Jayson Tatum down. After officially being listed as questionable leading up to the Boston Celtics game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tatum was confirmed as an active participant in Monday night’s contest. Josue Pavon also tweeted that Romeo Langford, who is dealing with a neck injury, is also available.
NBA
numberfire.com

Romeo Langford starting for Boston on Wednesday, Dennis Schroder coming off the bench

Boston Celtics shooting guard Romeo Langford is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Langford will get the start on Wednesday with Dennis Schroder coming off the bench. Our models expect him to play 20.5 minutes against Cleveland. Langford's Wednesday projection includes 5.6 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
Romeo Langford
#Celtics#Warriors#Espn Com
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Joe Johnson, Lance Stephenson, Isaiah Thomas among list of players on 10-day contracts

With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the Omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBA
NBC Sports

Shumpert reveals very unique reason he hates Warriors

Iman Shumpert was a member of three Cleveland Cavaliers teams that faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shumpert, who went 1-2 against the Warriors under the bright lights, understandably has no love lost for Steph Curry and Co. However, the former swingman does have a very specific reason for hating, in sports terms, the Warriors.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA

