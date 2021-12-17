ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat's Tyler Herro: Doubtful Friday

 5 days ago

Herro (quadriceps) is doubtful Friday against the Magic. Herro...

Herro, Robinson each score 26, Heat roll past Pacers 125-96

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points in his return from a three-game absence with a bruised thigh, Duncan Robinson tied a season-high with 26 points and the Miami Heat rolled past the Indiana Pacers 125-96 on Tuesday night. Miami tied a franchise record with 22 made 3-pointers, the fourth time the Heat have made that many. Max Strus scored 18 points, KZ Okpala scored 16 and Kyle Lowry finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for Miami. Omer Yurtseven added 13 rebounds for the Heat. Chris Duarte and Caris LeVert each scored 17 for Indiana, which got 14 points from Oshae Brissett and 12 points from Domantas Sabonis.
BBNBA: Herro Heats Up, Booker Buries Lakers

Just as the league plummets into protocol paranoia, La Familia is finally getting healthy! Well, sort of. Anthony Davis’ latest injury notwithstanding, there is good news in the BBNBA world — starting with the best player on the best team. Let’s get to the action from last night.
NBA COVID fallout: Joe Johnson, Lance Stephenson, Isaiah Thomas among list of players on 10-day contracts

With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the Omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
Bulls to sign Ersan Ilyasova via hardship exception

The Bulls agreed to sign free agent forward Ersan Ilyasova to a 10-day contract using a hardship exception, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne (Twitter link). The shorthanded Bulls, which currently have six players in the health and safety protocols, already added Alfonzo McKinnie as a replacement...
Booker, Ayton push Suns past Lakers 108-90

LOS ANGELES -- — Devin Booker continued to distance himself from a hamstring injury that cost him seven games, scoring 24 points with nine rebounds and seven assists as the Phoenix Suns earned a 108-90 victory Tuesday night over the Los Angeles Lakers. Booker played 32 minutes and went...
