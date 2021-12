Two people were hurt following a two-vehicle crash in Gloucester Township in which one of the cars slammed into a closed doctor’s office, authorities said. The crash took place shortly before 9 p.m. on Black Horse Pike near Hillcrest Avenue, according to a statement from Gloucester Township police. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Their vehicles were heavily damaged.

