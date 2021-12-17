Celtics' Sam Hauser: Enters COVID-19 protocols

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
The Lakers need a spark to their rather poor start to the season, and everyone is looking to the soon-to-be 37-year-old LeBron James to make the difference. He is in his 19th year as an NBA player, but the organization is still heavily reliant on him to have a successful 2021-22 campaign.
The Chicago Bulls had two games postponed last week due to a massive COVID-19 outbreak. At one point, the Bulls had 10 players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, which finally prompted the postponements. Last month, Nikola Vucevic also missed time with COVID. One Bull who hasn’t yet...
With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the Omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
Iman Shumpert was a member of three Cleveland Cavaliers teams that faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shumpert, who went 1-2 against the Warriors under the bright lights, understandably has no love lost for Steph Curry and Co. However, the former swingman does have a very specific reason for hating, in sports terms, the Warriors.
It took some time, but Lonzo Ball is starting to come good on the high potential he had before coming into the NBA. After a few years of struggling in the NBA, mostly while playing for the Lakers, Lonzo has come into his own, especially this season after joining the Chicago Bulls. And Lonzo could be on the verge of making history this year.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
As the face of the NBA, it should be no surprise that LeBron James likes to walk around in style. On Tuesday, before the game, he made one of his signature entrances, walking in looking dapper with a cigar in his left hand. The daring move drew a number of...
The Bulls agreed to sign free agent forward Ersan Ilyasova to a 10-day contract using a hardship exception, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne (Twitter link). The shorthanded Bulls, which currently have six players in the health and safety protocols, already added Alfonzo McKinnie as a replacement...
One of Michael Jordan's biggest roadblocks in the NBA came in the form of Isiah Thomas and the 'bad boy' Detroit Pistons. During the time when Jordan was becoming the best player in the world, the Pistons were one of the best teams in the NBA, thanks to their physical style of play.
When most NBA fans think of the 1980s, they think of the amazing battles between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. They certainly are not wrong for that being top of mind. But the forgotten part of the decade is the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” teams of the late 1980s. They won back-to-back NBA championships and dominated the league defensively for many years. Yet, they have been somewhat overlooked historically.
