La Crosse native returns for showing of movie he wrote, directed and produced
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — A La Crosse native is set to see his movie in the town he grew up in
Philip Gelatt’s movie “The Spine of Night” will show at the Rivoli Theatre Friday and Saturday.
The Logan High School grad went to New York after graduating where he began his movie career.
This showing is emotional for Gelatt.
“It extra special to have it play at the Rivoli, just because it’s my home town and it’s the theater that I’ve loved my whole life,” said Gelatt, who wrote, directed and produced “The Spine of the Night.”
Gelatt will hold a question and answer session Saturday before the movie showing.
