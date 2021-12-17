ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

McEnany: 'Healthy debate had been outright replaced with demonization'

By The Annie Frey Show, Annie Frey
 5 days ago

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany spoke about her experience working with President Trump. McEnany has a new book out now entitled: For Such a Time as This: My Faith Journey through the White House. She explains that her faith grew as she went through the tough times.

"I was especially able to hear a message from Christ as the going got tough."

McEnany played a key role in bringing the story of Officer David Dorn to the forefront of the national discussion about race. She also discussed her thoughts on the 2022 Midterm elections and how she believes the Republican Party will fare. Listen to the full interview above.

