Bearcats Announce Game With Ashland University After Texas Southern Cancels

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats scheduled a new opponent after Texas Southern pulled out of Saturday's matchup due to COVID-19 issues. Cincinnati (8-3) will now face Ashland University (5-3) at 1 p.m.

The Eagles are a Division II school from Ashland, OH. They play in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference under head coach John Ellenwood.

The game airs on ESPN+ as Cincinnati plays its penultimate game in the non-conference schedule.

