Bob King and his crew hold a 22-hour haircut event to raise money

All is quiet at the Somewhere on 47th Terrace Salon.

But that wasn't the case, during their 22-hour Cut-A-Thon.

"This year, I was just blown away at the support, said Somewhere on 47th Terrace Salon owner Bob King "

For the second year, Bob King and his crew cut and trimmed their way to raising money and awareness, for Veterans and Suicide prevention.

"When we opened," said Bob, "we decided to give our Veterans in the city and the county their first haircut for free. And then we do lose 22 Veterans a day. They take their lives by suicide. So that's how we came up with the 22-hour cut a thon."

Over 350 haircuts were given out during this 22-hour event.

Raising over $20,000.

"We kept it local," said Bob. "A lot of times, when you donate money to a charity, you wonder where the money is going. So, we wanted to do it and we kept it local."

As a former Veteran himself, Bob prides himself on giving back to his fellow Brothers in arms.

Hoping to help in any way he can.

"It's just an instant bond," said Bob. "It's really a band of brothers. It's an instant bond that you have with a total stranger."

But Bob's group isn't just satisfied with a record-breaking turnout.

he's also got big plans for next year.

"It's my goal for this year," said Bob, "to raise enough money to put a disabled Veteran into a new home."

Hoping that his generosity, will help to change someone's life.

"Cape Coral's been very good to us," said Bob. "So, when we decided that we were going to do something, where else to start, then with our Veterans."