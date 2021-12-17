ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Hopefully this passes’: The Chicago Bears continue to adapt as a COVID-19 surge — 13 players and 3 coordinators — disrupts their routine

By Dan Wiederer, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JvfAV_0dQ2824L00
Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, left, looks to throw in the third quarter against the Cardinals on Dec. 5 at Soldier Field. Dalton on Friday was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor has been feeling a little stir crazy throughout the week, still quarantined at home and separated from the team after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Tabor emphasized Friday morning that he feels great. And he looked and sounded strong during a 14-minute back-and-forth with beat reporters on Zoom. But he has been feeling increasingly antsy as the days have passed and his normal coaching routine has been altered.

“This is truly a first for me,” Tabor said. “I’ve never experienced this. … I’ve watched a lot of film (this week), you know? And you stare out the window. A lot. It’s frustrating.”

Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, meanwhile, has been hit a little harder during his bout with COVID-19. He has felt run down and is battling what he said feels like a bad head cold and a bad cough. Still, he is trying to persevere with his preparations for Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. And he remains hopeful he can gain clearance to coach.

“I’ve felt better, felt worse,” Lazor said. “So we’ll see. I’ve obviously been a lot sicker. So hopefully this passes.”

All three Bears coordinators — Tabor, Lazor and defensive leader Sean Desai — remained out Friday as the team held a walk-through in place of its normal practice at Halas Hall. In addition, 13 Bears players remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list as the virus has surged not just in Lake Forest but across the NFL and through society in general.

Quarterback Andy Dalton and cornerback Duke Shelley were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday afternoon. Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, who was put on that list Nov. 26, was activated to the 53-man roster.

On the plus side, seven other players who were out Thursday because of illness returned as full participants to Friday’s practice, including tight end Cole Kmet.

“Just normal cold symptoms,” Kmet said of his midweek ailment. “I haven’t had COVID before, so you don’t really know what it really feels like. So obviously it’s always good just to get tested.”

Kmet, who said he has been upping his orange juice intake this week, acknowledged his relief when his COVID-19 test came back negative and said he was feeling better Friday.

The others who returned to practice after being listed on the injury report for one day with an illness were left tackle Teven Jenkins, running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, tight end Jesper Horsted, guard James Daniels and receiver Jakeem Grant.

With four games left in the season and COVID-19 creating a minefield across the NFL this week, the Bears are pushing to adapt as best as they can. Their day-to-day changes in schedule and routine, of course, aren’t new. The team has been dealing with similar circumstances periodically since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The rookies and second-year players don’t know an NFL world that hasn’t been disrupted by COVID-19.

“I don’t have anything (else) to compare it to,” Kmet said. “Obviously you can think about what things might be like. But this is just the world that we’re in right now.”

Still, the Bears have a lot to work through over the weekend as they forecast which players and coaches may or may not be available Monday night. Desai said Friday that he has felt fine all week. But if he were unable to make it to Soldier Field for the game against the Vikings, senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine would take over the coordinator duties. Pettine has spent eight seasons in that role in his career. He was also the defensive overseer and play caller during his time as Browns coach in 2014 and 2015. Bears safety Tashaun Gipson, who played under Pettine in Cleveland those two seasons, expressed confidence that the Bears would be in good hands under his guidance.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Coach Pett will be able to come in here and call the game the way that he’s seeing fit within the system Coach Desai has built,” Gipson said.

The NFL on Friday postponed three Week 15 games because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders, originally scheduled to play Saturday night, will now play at 4 p.m. Monday. Sunday games between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team have both been pushed back to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

There is no word yet on whether the Bears and Vikings could play on a different day if the COVID surge continues.

Meanwhile, Bears players and coaches are pushing to make the best of things with so many availability questions for their game lingering.

Lazor is fully vaccinated and said he recently received a booster shot. He previously was a close contact with someone in his household who had COVID-19 but did not contract the virus in that instance. Lazor stressed Friday that he wasn’t worried about his health.

“If it wasn’t COVID, I’d be taking a lot of cold medicine and sucking it up and going to work,” he said. “We’ve all done that in the past. But obviously with COVID, we’re not allowed to do that. So I think you’ll find the players will do the same thing.

“They’re committed to playing and committed to winning. So if they’re not being held out, they’re going to show up to work and do what they have to do to get ready to play the game.”

Tabor, meanwhile, was doing his best to work through his restlessness.

“It looks like a nice day today,” he said Friday morning. “Fired up about that. The weather said at 2 o’clock we’re going to have our high. So I’ll probably slide out and go for a walk. That’s going to be the big activity today.”

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
Awesome 92.3

Chiefs Steelers Game at Arrowhead On Sunday Could Be Postponed

COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Rams#American Football#Cardinals#The Minnesota Vikings
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Get Good Testing News On Wednesday

It’s been a rough couple of days for the Kansas City Chiefs, who, like several of their NFL counterparts, have been dealing with a slew of new COVID positives. Fortunately, KC reportedly got some much-needed good news this morning. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, there were no new...
NFL
FanSided

3 Cowboys players who won’t be back in 2022

These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Vikings, Kirk Cousins hung out to dry by refs on interception

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a brutal interception against the Chicago Bears. But the refs may have missed a penalty. The Minnesota Vikings are in the thick of the playoff race, and had the chance to improve their odds with a victory over the rival Chicago Bears on Monday night. They needed quarterback Kirk Cousins to not make any mistakes and play a clean game in primetime.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings’ real reason for sitting out Adam Thielen vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was ruled out for the team’s Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears, though it should be noted that he didn’t suffer any setback. In fact according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Thielen was actually close to playing in their...
NFL
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy