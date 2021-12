Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen called Cole Beasley one of the team’s best players on Wednesday just one day after he tested positive for Covid-19. Beasley is forced to miss Sunday’s critical AFC East showdown with the New England Patriots because he’s unvaccinated and therefore must quarantine for 10 days. Beasley has received some criticism for his decision, but posted on Instagram that he won’t be sitting out Sunday because of Covid. It’s the rules in place that are keeping him from playing.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO