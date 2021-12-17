ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Suspect tried to cash forged check before shooting at Santa Fe Station, according to arrest report

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bmlnA_0dQ26zGV00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 33-year-old Henderson man facing charges after a security guard was shot twice Thursday at Santa Fe Station Hotel and Casino had just tried to cash a forged check at the casino cage, according to Metro police arrest reports.

Michael Kasper was confronted by a security guard identified as Winston Bouman after casino cage staff determined that the check was fraudulent. Kasper struggled with Bouman and other guards in an apparent attempt to escape.

Using security video and witness statements, police determined what happened during the struggle, which happened at about 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

“At one point in the struggle, Kasper reaches with his right hand into his right pants pocket and produces a firearm, the group of security guards including Bouman take Kasper to the ground, attempting to pin him and the firearm to the ground,” according to the arrest report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUOVS_0dQ26zGV00
Shooting investigation at Santa Fe Station. (Photo: KLAS)

Kasper fired two shots while he was on the ground, police said, striking Bouman in the left thigh. Bouman was taken to UMC Trauma, where the bullets were removed. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Kasper faces charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, battery on a protected person, burglary with a deadly weapon, possession of a forged check and attempted theft.

He has three previous convictions from 2009 involving armed robbery, armed burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery.

He remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on $48,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Cage employees were suspicious of the check because of poor printing quality, and two previous attempts by people who tried to cash similar checks. Those incidents, which occurred in the past week, were unsuccessful, but employees weren’t able to retain the forged checks. But they did make copies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPsdM_0dQ26zGV00

The check was a City of Las Vegas payroll check. Investigators said the print on the check was blurry and the print size and font used were not consistent with legitimate City of Las Vegas payroll checks.

Casino cage personnel had contacted the City of Las Vegas, and workers there had confirmed that the check that Kasper tried to cash was fraudulent.

Police said Kasper was carrying a silver and black Springfield Armory EMP 4 9mm weapon. The arrest report indicates Kasper lives in Henderson near the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street.

Witnesses who were in line at the casino cage at the time and others who saw what happened as they played slot machines in the casino gave statements to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Police seek armed man wanted for southwest business robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say a man armed with a firearm robbed employees at a southwest business on Wednesday, Dec. 22. According to the release, the business is located near Durango and Interstate 215. The suspect is described as a Black male adult in his 20s, with a thin build and 6’2″ tall. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Security Guards#Santa Fe Station Hotel#Metro#Klas Rrb#Umc Trauma
8 News Now

15-year-old missing girl last seen Dec. 15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are searching for a 15-year-old missing girl last seen December 15 in North Las Vegas. Na’Laya Garry was last seen near the 5900 block of Palmilla (near Decatur and Tropical) last Wednesday. She is described as having brown eyes, black hair and 5’5′ tall. Na’Laya was last […]
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

Leniency calls grow for trucker sentenced in Colorado crash

DENVER (AP) — An online petition has gathered millions of signatures calling for leniency for a 26-year-old truck driver who was sentenced to 110 years in prison for vehicular homicide in an explosive accident at the base of a Colorado mountain highway that killed four people in 2019. More than 4.5 million people had signed […]
COLORADO STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy