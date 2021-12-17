ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Guide to Hallmark Channel’s Leading Ladies: Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert and More

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
Let’s hear it for the girls! The Hallmark Channel has become the one-stop-shop of holiday movies and light-hearted rom-coms over the years — with many fans tuning in to see their favorite leading ladies.

Whether it’s When Calls the Heart’s Erin Krakow or the queen of Christmas herself, Candace Cameron Bure, the network is full of talented women telling heart-warming stories. Hallmark’s long list of mystery movie franchise are also led by fierce women, including Lacey Chabert in The Crossword Mysteries and Holly Robinson Peete in the Morning Show Mysteries films.

Cameron Bure, who has been in 10 holiday movies on the network as of 2021, exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021 why she continues to work with Hallmark Channel.

“I make them because I love them. And I know that the viewers that watch them really love them, and they mean something to them,” the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star said at the time. “I always try to make it the best that I can, but I let the pressure [of being the queen of Christmas] go last year.”

The longtime Hallmark actress noted that her new outlook on filming holiday movies, especially 2021’s The Christmas Contest, has made the work even more rewarding.

“It made making this one that much better because I just enjoyed it,” Cameron Bure continued. “And, you know, I’m trying not to think about all the other markers. Let it be what it is and enjoy it.”

Chabert, for her part, described the whirlwind shooting schedules the Hallmark Channel actors usually undergo with each film, telling Us in October 2021 that they usually last 15 days.

“We did this one very quickly. We had a couple of six-day weeks, and then we did a shorter week,” the Mean Girls actress exclusively explained, referencing the work on her 2021 holiday movie, Christmas at Castle Hart. “It’s a lot to pack into 15 days and it amazes me. It’s a true collaboration when everyone comes together and brings their talents to make that happen. I’m always in awe.”

While the movie only premiered during the 2021 holiday season, Chabert is ready to go back to work and film a sequel. “We need a royal wedding,” she said, adding she would be up for another Christmas Waltz installment as well because she “enjoyed it so much.”

Scroll down for your guide to the Hallmark Channel's go-to leading ladies

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
tvinsider.com

Hallmark Faves Are Making Unexpected Cameos in 2021 Christmas Movies

Let’s be honest: For as much as we love Hallmark Christmas movies, there’s not too much about them that surprises us. We know there’s going to be an overload of Christmas decorations, a misunderstanding, and a happy reunion in the final moments. We also have a good idea of who we’ll see in those films. But in 2021, there has been a nice surprise: unexpected cameos!
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Candace Cameron Bure Is in Love With a Festive Gift

Candace Cameron Bure is staying busy this Christmas season. Not only does the longtime Fuller House star appear in Hallmark Channel movies around this time each year, but Cameron Bure has also found the time to get into the real-world Christmas spirit. Gift-wrapping is harder than it looks, folks. Some folks like gift-bagging, and others enjoy wrapping. There is no right or wrong answer here, but whenever you find someone with an exquisite gift-wrapping game, you have to share it. Well, Candace Cameron Bure is in love with a festive gift this holiday season.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Candace Cameron Bure and Family Pose for Sweet Pic on ‘Stunning Hike’

Candace Cameron Bure is staying busy. Many folks may know her from her time starring on Fuller House on Netflix, or, perhaps more recently, her multiple starring roles in various Hallmark channel movies. Her roles in those Hallmark Christmas movies have become synonymous with the season. However, she is not always acting, though, as Candace Cameron Bure snapped a sweet pic with her family on a stunning hike.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Candace Cameron Bure Finds Hilarious Note Her Daughter Sent Santa as a Young Girl

Every kid writes a note to Santa at some point during their childhood. It’s part of being a kid. You write a note to Santa to apologize for any wrongdoings for the year and plead with jolly St. Nick to overlook all of that to bring you all sorts of toys to ensure you have the best Christmas possible. It’s a tradition unlike any other. However, Candace Cameron Bure’s child was no different when she was growing up. Yes, the Hallmark channel star Candace Cameron Bure found a hilarious note her daughter wrote for Santa as a young girl.
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Hallmark Christmas Movies Observations

For almost the last two months I’ve been on a massive Hallmark Christmas movies binge. Going back and forth between the Hallmark cable channel and its sister channel Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, I’ve watched just about every new 2021 Christmas movie both channels have aired so far (I think there are still a few more left to premiere for this year) plus loads of older movies, some of which I’ve seen before and others I was completely unaware of. For the most part, I’ve enjoyed them, even the depressing ones (thankfully, there aren’t that many but they’re out there and they’re my least favorite type pf Christmas movie). While watching these various movies, I’ve noticed a few things about them, and I thought it would be interesting to write out these observations and share them with the world. So that’s what this article is: a series of observations about the various Hallmark Christmas movies I’ve managed to watch the last twoish months. Enjoy.
MOVIES
