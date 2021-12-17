ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Restaurants playing defense against COVID surge

fox5ny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest COVID surge is leading to more...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Why this COVID surge may bring fewer restaurant restrictions than last time

Enjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. When will the labor market normalize? It’s uncertain. The Bottom Line: The labor force participation rate remains stubbornly low. The continued pandemic is likely to keep it that way...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Food Drink
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Affects 8,000 Pounds of Product

A new recall on ice cream impacts thousands of pounds of product in the southeastern U.S., so those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. Thankfully, in this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
Nashville News Hub

Waitress who received $2,200 tip has been fired after the restaurant manager forced her to share the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management

According to reports, the waitress who received a $4,400 tip from a group of diners to split between her and another server has been reportedly fired from her job after the restaurant manager forced her to share most of the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management. “To turn right back around and find out that I wasn’t keeping it, was kind of disheartening because we don’t tip share in any way.” the waitress said.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

People who fall ill with Covid while double-vaccinated may get ‘super-immunity’, researchers say

People who catch Covid after having two vaccine doses could develop even better immunity against the virus, new research suggests.A study that examined the blood of 26 people who had so-called breakthrough infections of Covid after double vaccination developed as much as 1,000 per cent more effective and abundant antibodies, creating a form of “super-immunity”, researchers said. Although coronavirus vaccines are very effective at preventing severe cases of Covid or death, it is not uncommon for those who are double-jabbed to still catch the virus – especially more transmissible variants such as Delta or Omicron – and develop mild...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WKYC

Closed, take-out only, proof of vaccine required; What Northeast Ohio restaurants are doing as COVID-19 cases surge

CLEVELAND — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Northeast Ohio, the state, and across the country, many local businesses are quickly reacting to rising case numbers. Once again, the restaurant industry is being impacted heavily and your options for going out to dinner locally are getting slim. Many restaurants are temporarily closing their doors, while others are just offering take-out.
CLEVELAND, OH
fox35orlando.com

Restaurants closed due to COVID

Some businesses are posting signs showing they are closing due to rising COVID cases, some among restaurant staff. This comes at a time when the service industry sees robust crowds.
RESTAURANTS
wogx.com

Restaurants closed due to COVID

Some businesses are posting signs showing they are closing due to rising COVID cases, some among restaurant staff. This comes at a time when the service industry sees robust crowds.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy