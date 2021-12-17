ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JOB: Seattle Southside Chamber seeking to hire Administrative Assistant

B-Town (Burien) Blog
 5 days ago
EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is looking to hire an Administrative Assistant:

Job Summary:

This role primarily focuses on the general office, and administrative support for the Chamber. This position also provides customer service support for Chamber Members and assists during events and programs. The position reports directly to the President/CEO. The right candidate will be proactive, engaging and work with minimal supervision. Attention to detail, time/project management, and creativity are a must. The Seattle Southside Chamber is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Compensation: $17-$18 an hour

Schedule: In-Person 15 hours a week (T, W, Th)

Essential Qualifications and Accountabilities:

  • Excellent Customer Service
  • Ability to communicate internally with other employees and executive leadership
  • Strong work ethic, organizational skills, and attention to detail
  • Outstanding interpersonal, project management, and prioritization skills
  • Unfazed by constant change
  • An eye for simplifying complex topics

Job Responsibilities:

  • Supports Vice President of Membership in all event activities including, representing the Chamber at corporate/community events, attending and assisting chamber hosted events, and training volunteers in support roles as needed
  • Answering phones and responding to emails. Directing members to services
  • Supports all staff with assistance calendaring, attending meetings and updating agendas and notes as needed
  • General office support
  • Develop an in-depth knowledge of core programs, operations, and business plans

Desired Qualifications:

  • Experience with membership organization structures
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite
  • Previous use of sales and marketing management tools.
  • Note: This document describes typical duties and responsibilities and is not intended to limit management from assigning other work as desired.

To apply, please email your resume with cover letter to: [email protected]

More info here: https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com/jobs/Info/administrative-support-clerical-administrative-assistant-296

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.

More info here: https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com

Comments / 0

 

