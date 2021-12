Communities may not even be aware of it, but corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxins into the surrounding land, air, and water. After an accidental release from a chemical plant in West Virginia chemical plant in 1985, Congress passed the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. The act established the EPA Toxic Release Inventory (TRI), which provides citizens with crucial information on what toxins are being emitted in their areas and what companies are doing the emitting. The TRI has allowed certain states to put emission-curbing legislation in place to safeguard public health: for instance, when Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker passed legislation in 2019 allocating $2.4 billion to climate change resilience.

