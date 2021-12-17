Get Ready to Receive All the Praise in This Trendy Puffer Jacket

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Right around this time last year, I was on a personal mission to track down the perfect puffer jacket. After seeing so many celebrities and influencers rocking this style on social media, I wanted to hop on the trend too. My outerwear collection was missing this specific silhouette — I had teddy coats and pea coats, leather jackets and bomber jackets — but nothing in between. I needed a layering piece that was warm yet lightweight, and oversized yet flattering. While scouring the internet for my dream design, I kept finding puffer jackets that were way too pricey for my budget.

Just when I was ready to give up on my search, I came across this hidden gem from Amazon. This fashion-forward jacket is a luxe lookalike for a fraction of the cost. While this down coat is ideal for the fall and winter, it’s breathable enough to wear in any season. I even wore this puffer on a brisk night last summer and received so many compliments — no one could believe it was from Amazon! Now that temperatures are dropping, treat yourself or a loved one to this top-rated coat.

Amazon

The MEROKEETY long-sleeve zip puffer jacket is a closet staple that will never go out of style. It’s super soft and effortlessly cool thanks to its oversized fit and cropped cut. Featuring ribbed knit cuffs, zip-up closure and side pockets for added storage, this polyester puffer is both functional and fashionable. Best of both worlds! This windproof down coat will keep you warm all year long. And it comes in 10 different colors — I have the Khaki, a neutral beige shade that matches anything.

Amazon

By now, it’s pretty clear that I’m obsessed with this jacket. But what about the other shoppers? “This jacket is better than I could have even imagined,” shared one customer. “It is amazing quality and it’s truly waterproof. 10 out of 10, would recommend.” Guess I’m not alone! Another shopper gushed, “This jacket is PERFECT!” According to this review, “It’s super oversized in a stylish way, which makes it so warm. Perfect for chilly fall/winter days.”

Because this puffer jacket is so versatile, you can style it with endless outfit options. I usually throw it on over a tee or sweater with boyfriend jeans and sneakers. It’s also a great layering piece with a sweat set or a workout ensemble. You can even achieve a street style look by teaming this coat with black leather pants and a bodysuit. We can’t wait to see how you make this piece your own!

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Winter Long Sleeve Zip Puffer Jacket for just $74 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from MEROKEETY here and explore more coats & jackets here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

