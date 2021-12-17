ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia makes demands for security guarantees from US

By Patrick Reevell
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RREsT_0dQ25ZTW00

Russia published a list of sweeping new security guarantees it wants from the United States and NATO on Friday -- including a promise not to expand the alliance -- staking out demands for de-escalating the crisis it has stoked around Ukraine.

The radical proposals would rewrite the post-Cold War security order in Europe, obliging the U.S. and NATO to commit to not admitting any new members, including Ukraine, but also effectively prohibiting any NATO military activity in Eastern Europe and most of the former Soviet Union.

The demands were presented in two draft treaties that Russia's foreign ministry published on Friday, with Russia saying it had passed them to the Biden administration earlier this week.

But the U.S. and NATO countries have already previously ruled out Russian demands for a veto on the alliance's expansion and on Friday a senior Biden administration official immediately rejected the two key Russian proposals to bar Ukraine from ever joining or NATO expanding farther eastward.

"We will not compromise on key principles on which European security is built," the administration official told reporters, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D1D7B_0dQ25ZTW00
Sergei Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP - PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking at the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Congress in Moscow, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

"All countries have the right to decide their own future and their own foreign policy, free from outside interference, and that goes for Ukraine and it also goes for NATO allies and the alliance itself," the senior administration official said, adding President Joe Biden made that clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their call last week .

Russia made the proposals against the backdrop of its military buildup near Ukraine, where the U.S. says Russia has massed over 100,000 troops, with the implicit threat it could use force if its demands are not met.

Western countries fear Putin may be preparing a new major military incursion against Ukraine and have been trying to understand whether the Russian leader is really prepared to escalate the conflict this winter.

Friday's proposals addressed a grievance the Kremlin has nurtured for nearly three decades about NATO's expansion since the Cold War -- into what Moscow views as its sphere of influence.

Russia's buildup of troops near Ukraine sparks fears of attack: Analysis

The Russian draft treaties call for NATO to remove any troops or weapons from countries that joined the alliance after 1997, meaning most of Eastern Europe, including Poland, the Baltic states and Balkan countries. It also calls for the U.S. and Russia to refrain from deploying troops in areas where they could be perceived as a threat to each countries' national security, and a ban on sending their aircraft and warships into areas where they could strike each other's territory. The treaty would also ban the deployment of intermediate-range missiles in Europe.

The limits on NATO in Eastern Europe are seen as a non-starter by most experts. Most analysts in Moscow believe the Kremlin itself is aware that the proposals are unrealistic. Some said that rather than real goals, they may represent an opening gambit aimed at winning some concessions.

"This is a bargaining position -- [the Kremlin] is trying to get some degree of partial acceptance," Andrey Kortunov, head of the Russian International Affairs Council, told The Moscow Times .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFU7Y_0dQ25ZTW00
AP, FILE - PHOTO: Russian troops take part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Russia on Tuesday carried out military exercises in the Rostov region near its border with Ukraine.

The senior Biden administration official said that while it rejected out of hand the proposed limits on NATO membership for Ukraine and others, it was reviewing the other Russian proposals, hinting it was possible there might be some areas for discussion.

The official noted that several of the issues raised by Russia -- arms control for example -- were already being dealt with in different talks between the U.S. and Russia. The official said the U.S. would respond with a "more concrete" proposal to the Russians next week after consulting with allies, but added it will include a list of their own concerns "about Russia's posture and behavior."

On the front line of eastern Ukraine, as Biden and Putin talk

But other analysts found the unrealistic nature of Russia's demands disturbing, interpreting them as perhaps a sign the Kremlin is laying the groundwork now to justify an invasion that it will paint as the result of failed negotiations.

"I don't see this as something aimed at a productive negotiation, even if some parts of this could have been discussed and considered privately," Vladimir Frolov, a former Russian diplomat and current foreign affairs commentator, told ABC News.

Dmitry Trenin, the director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, wrote on Twitter that Russia publishing the demands now "may suggest that Moscow (rightly) considers their acceptance by west unlikely." That means Russia is more likely to use military force to ensure they are realized, he said.

Russia's buildup has not stopped since Biden and Putin's call last week, with satellite imagery showing vehicles and equipment continuing to appear at new sites near Ukraine. Most experts believe the Russian troops will not withdraw while the Kremlin continues its diplomatic push for concessions.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russia now has 265,000 troops near Ukraine border

Russia now has about 265,000 troops stationed within 250 miles of its border with Ukraine, according to a new assessment of troop movements by Ukrainian Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov. Danilov revealed the assessment of Russian military activity during a visit to the Ivano-Frankivsk region,...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Putin Gets Early Christmas Gift as Ukraine Cowers From War

MOSCOW—After months of bubbling tensions and threats of all-out war, Ukraine has made the shock decision to grant one of President Vladimir Putin’s greatest wishes. As far as overtures go, this was a grand gesture indeed. Ukraine has charged former President Petro Poroshenko—who is described in Moscow as...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Southern Russia#Nato#Foreign Ministry#Russian#European#Kremlin Pool Photo#Ap
Iola Register

Putin fears NATO. Here’s why

Thirty years ago this month, the Soviet Union collapsed, and Ukraine broke away from Moscow’s control. Russian President Vladimir Putin has never gotten over it. That, more than anything, underlies the current crisis in which Putin has moved nearly 100,000 troops to Ukraine’s frontier, raising fears of an invasion.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Reuters

Russian mercenaries deploy to eastern Ukraine - sources

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian mercenaries have deployed to separatist-controlled eastern Ukraine in recent weeks to bolster defences against Ukrainian government forces as tensions between Moscow and the West rise, four sources have told Reuters. In recent weeks, Russia has moved tens of thousands of regular troops to staging posts closer...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Russian Citizens Are Now Being Prepped for Nuclear War

The rhetoric on Kremlin-funded state television is amping up the sense of urgency around Russian President Vladimir Putin’s NATO “ultimatum.” Olga Skabeeva, the host of state TV show 60 Minutes, said Tuesday: “The level of anxiety has reached its maximum. We’re 20 days away from the expiration of the ultimatum and the stakes are rising, even though it seems they couldn’t be any higher.”
MILITARY
Reuters

Putin says Russia has 'nowhere to retreat' over Ukraine

Dec 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had no room to retreat in a standoff with the United States over Ukraine and would be forced into a tough response unless the West dropped its "aggressive line". Putin addressed his remarks to military officials as Russia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Putin threatens "retaliatory military-technical" measures as standoff with U.S. and NATO over Ukraine escalates

Moscow — President Vladimir Putin used some of his most direct language to date on Tuesday in his escalating standoff with the U.S. and its European allies. The Russian leader warned that if the U.S. and NATO do not halt what Moscow considers aggressive actions along the country's border with Ukraine, Russia would respond in a "retaliatory military" manner.
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin urges West to act quickly to offer security guarantees

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to move quickly to meet Russia's demand for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine and the deployment of the military alliance's weapons there.Speaking during a marathon annual news conference, the Russian leader welcomed talks with the U.S. that are set to start in Geneva next month, but warned the discussion focused on Moscow’s demand needs to produce quick results.“We want to ensure our security,” Putin said. “We put it straight: there must be no further expansion of NATO eastward.”Last week, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

483K+
Followers
123K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy