ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jimmie Allen’s hoping to keep the cross-genre duets coming, and he’s got a special message for Beyoncé

By Carena Liptak
y100fm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmie Allen saw his star skyrocket in 2021, capping off a big year with a Grammy nomination in the all-genre Best New Artist category. In a new interview with Billboard, he says the magnitude of that mention didn't fully...

www.y100fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Jimmie Allen on His Award-Heavy Year and Hopes of Getting ‘Will Smith to Rap Again’

Jimmie Allen didn’t technically release a new album in 2021, but his Rolodex still grew significantly: The country singer-songwriter welcomed Monica and Babyface on the deluxe edition of last year’s Bettie James album and teamed with Elton John on “Beauty in the Bones,” which was included on the pop legend’s The Lockdown Sessions. Allen also earned long-awaited awards recognition, winning new male artist of the year at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards and new artist of the year from the Country Music Association (CMA), as well as snagging a best new artist Grammy nom.
HIP HOP
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Shania Twain
Cosmopolitan

Willow Smith's Net Worth Is Pretty Damn Impressive, TBH

When your parents are bankable Hollywood stars, the pressure to start making your own mark (specifically in the form of a growing number on the balance line of your bank account) has to be intense. Willow Smith has clearly risen to that challenge. Sure, she still has a ways to go to catch up to her parents in the finance department, but considering Will Smith's net worth is estimated to be around $350 million, there's truly no shame in that. Before we get to just how much Willow is worth, let's do a little refresher on her many income streams.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert delivers very sweet adoption news ahead of Christmas

Miranda Lambert was inundated with heartfelt messages from fans after giving them an update on a dog who desperately needed a home. The big-hearted country music star paid a visit to Nashville Humane Association earlier in the week and gave many donations. She then posed with one of their precious...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duets#Cross Genre#Abc Audio
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Relationship In Trouble? Husband Reportedly Going Reckless With His Health

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's troubled relationship is rumored to be caused by the country singer's recklessness with his health. The "Hollaback Girl" singer has had enough with her husband's refusal to go on a diet despite his "blubbery" appearance. It seems Shelton would instead undergo liposuction to get rid of his protruding gut rather than exercise daily and eat healthily.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Alicia Keys Admits She Never Knew The Infamous Lil Mama Moment Happened Until Jay-Z Told Her

Ahead of the release of Alicia Keys’ highly-anticipated double album, KEYS, the singer sat with Noreaga and the Drink Champs crew to discuss a slew of juicy topics. In one of the first snippets shared, Alicia finally tells her version of what went down at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Lil Mama infamously crashed her and Jay-Z’s iconic “Empire State of Mind” performance. N.O.R.E. asked the hilarious question on everyone’s minds, “How mad were you at Lil Mama when she f**ked up y’all performance?” “The truth of the truth truth truth—,” Alicia began before motioning that Jay-Z was center stage while she...
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Outfit Is Dropping Jaws

Carrie Underwood posted a promo picture for her new Las Vegas residency that kicks off tonight (12/1) at Resorts World, and the outfit she’s wearing is quite revealing. Carrie is wearing a black see-through jumpsuit with her neckline showing almost to her belly button, and fans on Twitter are loving the look. One fan wrote in response, “I mean dayum girl slayyy!!!!” Another fan said, “When I tell you my jaw dropped… HOLY WOW.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
thefocus.news

Who is Jasmine Guy's ex-husband Terrence Duckett as actress talks split?

Actress Jasmine Guy tearfully opened up on the Tamron Hall Show about her divorce, leaving viewers to wonder who her former husband is?. School Daze star Jasmine Guy appeared on the Tamron Hall Show on Monday (6 December) to promote her new Amazon Prime series, Harlem, featuring Meagan Good, Grace Byers and Whoopi Goldberg.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Teaches Her Twins, 10, A Hanukkah Song In Adorable New Video — Watch

Mariah Carey spread the joy on the first night of Hanukkah by belting out a new song about the Jewish holiday to her 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas, without a doubt. But the 52-year-old singer also likes to spread the love on other holidays, including Hanukkah. So on Sunday, November 28, Mariah marked the first night of the week-long Jewish holiday by teaching a Hanukkah-themed song to her 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. That sweet moment was captured on video and uploaded to Mariah’s Twitter for her 21 million views to see. Watch it below!
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Blac Youngsta Seemingly Disrespects Young Dolph At Graveyard In New Video

Blac Youngsta is facing a lot of backlash following the release of his new song and music video, "I'm Assuming." The rapper seemingly disrespects Young Dolph, whom he had beef with for years prior to the rapper's murder, by rapping in a graveyard in front of a tombstone that says Dolph's family name.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy