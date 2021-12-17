Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, & Chicago PD cast present holiday cookbook!

Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Are we about to dive into even more drama with Voight and Halstead?. After what you just saw last week, it only makes sense to demand more of this story as soon as possible. Unfortunately, it’s just not going to happen in this instance. The series is off the air for the rest of the calendar year, just like its sister series in Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. All three will be back on Wednesday, January 5, and we expect all of them, to some extent, to pick up where the story left off.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO