Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, & Chicago PD cast present holiday cookbook!

Spoilers ahead for the midseason finale of Chicago Med Season 7, called “Secret Santa Has A Gift For You.”. Chicago Med celebrated the holidays with an episode featuring a tree lighting, carols, ugly Christmas sweaters, and even a neurosurgeon dressed like Santa Claus, but it wasn’t exactly the merriest of episodes. Characters dealt (or didn’t deal) with some secrets, while Goodwin made a decision regarding Will’s fraud investigation that could have long-term consequences. Throw in Dylan’s work with a baby to continue showing how far he has come from his days as a cop and Crockett kissing Blake of all people, and fans have a lot to think about over hiatus. Fortunately, the showrunners have shed some light on what’s on the way in 2022 after the midseason finale.
Comments / 0