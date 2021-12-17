ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

RTA will observe Saturday service hours over holidays

By Kaitlin Durbin, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority will run reduced services over the holidays. On Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve, and New...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Christmas weekend in Cleveland: 16 things to do in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio – There are plenty of ways to get out and enjoy some festive fun this holiday weekend. Though many local organizations shut down for the holiday, others celebrate in their own unique ways. We put together a guide to some of the events and attractions in Northeast Ohio taking place this Christmas weekend. Some are outdoors and virtual.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

RTA closes main building to public amid latest COVID-19 surge

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Beginning Monday, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority’s main office in downtown Cleveland will be closed to the public indefinitely, per public health advisories regarding COVID-19. Entry to the building at 1240 W. 6th St. will be for employees only, or for those who have appointments scheduled. Employees and visitors will continue to self-check their temperatures upon arrival.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Traffic
Cleveland.com

Best restaurants of 2021 in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Picking the “best” restaurants in Greater Cleveland is a daunting, almost impossible task. There are so many choices, and no single critic has the time -- or the stomach -- to try them all. But Yelp Cleveland can help you cut through the noise and make intelligent choices. The platform is a vast, well-organized repository of crowd-sourced reviews, and its algorithms do a good job of ranking ranking the restaurants, even breaking things down by category.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

What will New Year’s Eve in Cleveland look like during omicron surge?

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Coronavirus cases continue to surge around the globe, casting a shadow over New Year’s Eve, one of the biggest party days of the year. Some cities have already canceled their large-scale New Year’s Eve celebrations, including Paris, London, Berlin and Rome, according to a CNN report. Here in the United States, the country’s biggest bash in New York City’s Times Square was still on as of late Wednesday, Dec. 22 – albeit, with full proof of vaccination required for all attendees, according to the event’s website.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rta
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
61K+
Followers
59K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy