Southwest CEO tests positive for Covid-19 after testifying unmasked at Senate hearing

Dr Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor University, called out airline CEOs who have spoken dismissively of the need for masks on planes in recent days. “Why say this now when we have the most transmissible variant of all accelerating?” he said during an appearance on CNN. “I don’t know, some of these CEOs, they have the emotional intelligence of a doorknob. I don’t know why they would say that kind of thing.”The CEO of Southwest Airlines had also been condemned by a former surgeon general after telling a congressional committee that face...

