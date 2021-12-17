Holiday Gift Wrapping at Market Street

Fresh Del Monte To Offer Three Limited-Time Festive Fragranced Wrapping Paper Via Email Giveaway. It’s the most wonderful time of the year—again! As the annual aromas of spiced gingerbread, refreshing peppermint, fresh-cut pine, and roasted chestnuts descend upon us, Fresh Del Monte Coral Gables, FL is adding a few of its own scents to the traditional holiday lineup. The brand will release a limited-time only holiday collection of scented wrapping paper in two unique, fruity scents: banana and pineapple, as well as a Pinkglow Pineapple designed wrapping paper. The product, which is both festive and fruity, accentuates the scents of three of Del Monte Fresh Produce’s most popular products for fruit lovers everywhere to wrap their holiday gifts with. This festive, one-of-a-kind wrapping paper features colorful and joyous graphics, inspired by each Fresh Del Monte’s fruit product’s look and satisfying scent.

