Holiday Gift Wrapping at Market Street

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYES to YOUTH Holiday Gift Wrapping at Market Street. Let us check something off your...

95.3 The Bear

Walmart Continues Closing Stores This Holiday Season

Walmart has announced that to combat Coronavirus cases, particularly in the south, it will temporarily close some locations. These locations will undergo a deep cleaning and sanitizing. Walmart confirmed some locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, and Oklahoma will be closing, for a few days to handle special cleaning protocols. We were not able to determine if Tuscaloosa area Walmarts will be included in the temporary store shutdowns. Those decisions are still being made.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
#Market Street#Holiday Gifts#Gift Wrapping#Volunteers
Eco-Friendly Gift Wrap Guide

Approximately 4.6 million pounds of wrapping paper is produced in the U.S. each year with 2.3 million pounds ending up in the landfill. Holiday wrapping paper is often coated in plastic or foil causing it to be non-recyclable. If the wrapping paper is metallic, has glitter on it, or has a texture to it, it is not recyclable. Gift wrap mistakenly put in the recycling cart harms the value of other collected paper at the recycling center.
ENVIRONMENT
News4Jax.com

Holiday hacks: Gift wrapping workarounds that use less paper & tape

The holidays are busy, and they can get expensive. We tried out some shortcuts to wrapping a gift using less paper and tape. Plus, no gift bag, no problem! Check out how to make a bag that fits your odd-shaped gift perfectly by using wrapping paper instead. Watch the videos...
LIFESTYLE
southeastproduceweekly.com

“Freshen” Up the Holiday Gift-Giving Season With Free Fruit-Scented Wrapping Paper

Fresh Del Monte To Offer Three Limited-Time Festive Fragranced Wrapping Paper Via Email Giveaway. It’s the most wonderful time of the year—again! As the annual aromas of spiced gingerbread, refreshing peppermint, fresh-cut pine, and roasted chestnuts descend upon us, Fresh Del Monte Coral Gables, FL is adding a few of its own scents to the traditional holiday lineup. The brand will release a limited-time only holiday collection of scented wrapping paper in two unique, fruity scents: banana and pineapple, as well as a Pinkglow Pineapple designed wrapping paper. The product, which is both festive and fruity, accentuates the scents of three of Del Monte Fresh Produce’s most popular products for fruit lovers everywhere to wrap their holiday gifts with. This festive, one-of-a-kind wrapping paper features colorful and joyous graphics, inspired by each Fresh Del Monte’s fruit product’s look and satisfying scent.
SHOPPING
ABC6.com

Fall River Farmer & Artisan Market reveal 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) – The Fall River Farmer and Artisan market (FR FAM) has revealed their 2021 Holiday Gift Guide featuring over 50 south coast vendors, artisans, makers and creatives. The Holiday Guide features handmade goods, custom services, and unique products for a variety of price points. You...
FALL RIVER, MA
KHON2

Gift Wrapping Ideas with the Red Pineapple

Holiday wrapping could be challenging for some shoppers but this morning we’re learning how its done at the Red Pineapple in Kaimuki. From big bows to colorful wrapping paper, Dallis Ontiveros went live to tell us what we need to know.
LIFESTYLE
12tomatoes.com

Crafter Shares “Life Changing” Ways To Gift Wrap Holiday Presents

Tracie Garrett has dedicated her TikTok platform (and other social media accounts) to the art of gift wrapping. From the looks of it? Her audience is very happy. She’s got hacks on hacks on hacks. Her awesome wrapping techniques have won her a massive following, approaching 2 million. Who knew that so many people needed help with this simple task? If we had to judge from the popularity of her clips….there are a lot of them out there!
ENTERTAINMENT
Click2Houston.com

These simple steps will have you wrapping gifts like a pro this holiday season

HOUSTON – Even though wrapping gifts is a dreaded task, it gives your present an extra personal touch and it will definitely save you money. To help you upgrade your gift-wrapping game this holiday season, Mary Burnett from Bering’s, shared her quick step-by-step instructions that will have you wrapping presents like the best of Santa’s helper.
LIFESTYLE
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Pleats to please when wrapping gifts

It's that time of year again when people pull out the same Christmas wrapping paper they've been trying to use up for years and start to wrap presents that look exactly like the presents they gifted last year and the year before and probably the year before that. Why not...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Holiday Drop & Shop

We are HERE for You! Drop off your kids at the Y and finish your last minute shopping. 4 hours of fun for your kids and 4 hours of shopping for you! Saturday, Dec 18, 2-6pm for ages 3-12. Limited space still available. Register @ymcahouston.org. Call 281-367-YMCA for more info!
SHOPPING
iheart.com

Best Gift Wrapping Hacks To Get You Through The Holiday Season

Even if you're already a Christmas gift wrapping pro, which I very much am not, there are a few good wrapping hacks in here you may not have seen!. You could give me a perfectly square box, and I still couldn't wrap it, so personally, I LOVE these! These were posted to TikTok by Lindsay Roggenbuck (LindsayGroggenbuck)
LIFESTYLE
Earth 911

Strategies for Waste-Free Gift Wrapping

It’s gift-giving season! With Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, winter solstice, New Year’s celebrations, and winter birthdays upon us, you’re likely thinking about finding the perfect gifts for your loved ones. And before you hand over your gift, you are probably going to wrap it in festive wrapping. But before you purchase traditional wrapping paper and bows, review our waste-free gift wrapping alternatives for a green holiday season.
ENVIRONMENT
Santa Run Family Service Project

Join us for fun games, a short Santa Fun Run/Walk along the waterway + family-friendly service project cleaning up the park and painting kindness rocks!. The event is free; All we ask is that you make a donation to Stronger to Serve or bring a pack of 100% juice boxes that we will use for our service projects for kids from low-income families.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
greenweddingshoes.com

Links + Loves: Holiday Cookies + Mind-Blowing Gift-Wrap Ideas

What a week for Pelaton, right?! But we’ll still be watching And Just Like That…and here’s how. Related, we kinda feel like Carrie would love this wedding dress — don’t you?? But while she’s prone to something more dramatic, we also rounded up our favorite simple wedding dresses for a more understated (still totally chic) look. Finally, here’s a guide to the ethical and affordable engagement ring trend we’re loving.
SHOPPING

