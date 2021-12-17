The 15 best last-minute white elephant gifts you can snag on Amazon for less than $25

These are the best last-minute white elephant gifts under $25. Anker / LKMU / DASH

Still shopping for Christmas gifts? If you'll be attending a gift swap, we're here to help you find the perfect present that arrives before Christmas. Yes, it is still possible to get your gifts in time for December 25, but better hurry! To save you some time, we put together the 15 best last-minute white elephant gifts you can buy from Amazon for less than $25.

From portable phone chargers to AirPods carrying cases, all of the white elephant gift ideas below should arrive before Christmas. Most holiday shipping speeds have come and gone, but many of the best last-minute white elephant gifts from Amazon we've found are eligible for Prime shipping, ensuring a timely delivery if you have an Amazon Prime membership .

1. For the one who needs some pampering: Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask

Best white elephant gifts under $25: Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask Aztec Secret

We all wash our face, so why not do it with this Amazon cult-favorite clay mask? It has over 15,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, making it a great choice for anyone. One of our reviewers has been using this mask for years and loves how it instantly brightens up their skin.

Get the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay from Amazon for $14.95

2. For the one who likes their privacy: CloudValley Webcam Cover

Best last-minute white elephant gifts under $25: CloudValley Webcam Cover CloudValley

As the world becomes a more flexible place to work, more and more of us are relying on video calls to keep up with our meetings. These days, many laptops come with built-in cameras, making it quick and easy to hop on a Zoom call. However, when not in use, it's always a good idea to cover the camera for an extra layer of security , bringing peace of mind to your white elephant giftee. This ultra-slim cover comes in four colors and is designed to fit a variety of phones, tablets, MacBooks and PCs.

Get the CloudValley Webcam Cover on Amazon for $6.99

3. For the one who loves napping: Alaska Bear Silk Sleep Mask

Best last-minute white elephant gifts under $25: Alaska Bear Silk Sleep Mask Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

For some of us, the only way to reach a REM cycle is to wear an eye masks to block out any sliver of light. When we tested the best sleep masks , our tester said the Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep eye mask " mask extends nice and low so that no light sneaks in at the base, and the padded, silky material fully blocks out light." If your recipient is in perpetual need of some rest after the stress of the holidays (and life), treat them to this eye mask.

Get the Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask on Amazon for $8.99 (Save 10% with on-page coupon)

4. For the one who shares a bathroom: Poo-Pourri

Best white elephant gifts under $25: Poo-Pourri Poo-Pourri

Look, 142,000 reviewers don't lie. Poo-Pourri may have a hilarious name, but it didn't gain its cult following on titles alone. Poo-Pourri is a shared bathroom game-saver (which I do, unfortunately, know from personal experience). Your giftee will laugh, jokingly test it out, then fall quickly and deeply in love with the Poo-Pourri experience. You can opt for a standalone bottle or this snazzy gift set, perfect for homes with multiple bathrooms.

5. For the one who loves selfies: QIAYA Selfie Light Ring

Best last-minute white elephant gifts under $25: QIAYA Selfie Light Ring Amazon / Qiaya

Whether they've been mastering TikTok dances or are always trying to find the best lighting for their photos, a ring light will ensure they always have the perfect lighting for selfies. With three light settings, this one from QIAYA can brighten up self-portraits taken at night or in a dark room. The light is rechargeable, simply clips to the top of a phone, and is small enough to carry in a backpack, purse, or pocket.

Get the QIAYA Selfie Light Ring at Amazon for $14.24 (Save 5% with on-page coupon)

6. For the egg aficionado: Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

Best last-minute white elephant gifts under $25: Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Dash

An egg cooker is the gift that everybody wants but nobody has. They will love opening the Dash Rapid Egg cooker so they can make poached eggs on their avocado toast and more tasty breakfast egg dishes. It can soft boil, hard boil, scramble, and poach—all in one machine. Plus, we tried it and it actually works, and it's something your giftee will use for mornings to come.

Get the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker at Amazon for $16.99

7. For the one who loves cold coffee: Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Best last-minute white elephant gifts under $25: Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Cold brew is a morning staple, and if you live in a warm climate (or your secret santa recipient loves cold brew coffee even in the dead of winter), this well-priced cold brew carafe would make a great gift. With a fine-mesh, cleanable filter and a carafe large enough for four cups of coffee, as well as a sleek design for in-fridge storage, this cold brew maker i s perfect for the person in need of a caffeine fix.

Get the Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker from Amazon for $19.99

8. For book lovers who read in the dark: Perfectday Rechargeable Reading Light

Best last-minute white elephant gifts under $25: Perfectday Rechargeable Reading Light Perfectday

Any bookworm who shares a bed or room with someone but needs to plow through a book as their companion sleeps will appreciate an old-school reading light. This one from Perfectday is slim, reliable and rechargeable, and shines a small but intense beam on the page to ensure the reader sees the words but others close by aren’t disturbed by a glare. The light also has three brightness settings, each with its own color temperature.

Get the Perfectday Rechargeable Reading Light from Amazon for $9.99

9. For the one who has AirPods: AirPods case cover

Best last-minute white elephant gifts under $25: AirPods case cover Hamile

It seems like everyone has AirPods these days and one thing all AirPods owners have in common: They're worried about losing them. With more than 43,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, people love this silicone carrying case and say it doesn't rip and that it makes them feel more secure. It's inexpensive and the perfect white elephant gift.

Get the AhaStyle AirPods Case Cover at Amazon for $6.99

10. For the one who wears their staple jewelry: Diamond Dazzle Stik

Best last-minute white elephant gifts under $25: Diamond Dazzle Stik Connoisseurs

A jewelry cleaning sticker that make earrings, necklaces and rings sparkle is the gift they will go back to buy for themselves. Amazon reviewers swear by this jewelry cleaning stick designed to re-sparkle diamonds, saying it's very easy to use and that they saw significant improvement upon their jewels.

Get the Diamond Dazzle Stik at Amazon for $7.99

11. For the one who's always asking for a charger: Anker Portable phone charger

Best last-minute white elephant gifts under $25: Anker Portable Charger Anker

Anker makes some of the best portable phone chargers we've ever tested. Your white elephant giftee will love how useful this high-speed on-the-go phone charger is—especially if they're always asking to borrow yours. The charger is slim and lightweight and can be used with iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones and more.

Get the Anker Portable Charger on Amazon from $15.99

12. For the one who likes to keep busy: Pop It Fidget Toy Keychain

Best gifts under $10: Mini Pop Push It Fidget Toy Keychain LKMU

Pop It toys aren't just for kids—adults love the satisfying release of pressing down (a.k.a "popping") the silicone toy, too. The sensory toy for all ages is a great way to pass the time when you're on the go. Amazon reviewers agree this Pop It keychain is "firm" and "fun to play with," making it the perfect white elephant gift for anyone.

Get the Pop It Keychain on Amazon for $4.91

13. For the new baker: Rachael Ray Yum-o! Oven Lovin' Loaf Pan

Best last-minute white elephant gifts under $25: Rachael Ray Yum-o! Nonstick Oven Lovin' Loaf Pan Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

This popular baking pan from Rachael Ray is the best loaf pan we've ever tested thanks to its nonstick surface and even heating. The firm handles with silicone inserts are easy to handle, and the pan is safe up to 500 degrees, making it a great addition to the lucky recipient's kitchen.

Get the Rachael Ray Yum-o! Oven Lovin' Loaf Pan from Amazon for $11.99

14. For the one who likes to doodle: Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Mini Notes

Best last-minute white elephant gifts under $25: Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Mini Notes Melissa & Doug

Everyone loves to doodle–and you can help them take their skills to the next level with these fun Scratch Art Mini Notes. They appear as normal paper, but when used leave behind a rainbow of color wherever you draw. It'll make leaving notes more fun and add a pop of color to daily drawings.

Get the Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Box of Rainbow Mini Notes at Amazon for $9.79

15. For the one who loves wine: Rabbit Wine and Beverage Bottle Stoppers

Best gifts under $10: Rabbit Wine and Beverage Bottle Stoppers Rabbit

Many people love to drink wine, so why not show up to your white elephant gift exchange with a four-pack of these highly-rated bottle stoppers from Rabbit? They have grooved rings hold the stopper in place to prevent any spillage, but more importantly, they ensure no extra oxygen enters the bottle, preserving the wine for a few more days.

Get the Rabbit Wine Bottle Stoppers (4-pack) on Amazon for $8

