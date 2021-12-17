ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Betty White's 100th Birthday Celebration is Coming to Theaters

By Nicole Zamlout
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty White, the iconic actress from shows such as The Golden Girls, will invite her fans to celebrate her 100th birthday during her special one-day theatrical event Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration. The event was announced by Fathom Events yesterday. The event will screen...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Betty White is turning 100 and we're all invited

(CNN) — Betty White is about to turn 100 and she'll celebrate in a big way. White, former Golden Girl and national treasure, turns 100 on January 17 and is inviting fans to celebrate with her in a special movie event called "Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration."
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

5 things you may not know about Betty White (she almost played Blanche?)

Betty White turns 100 in January, and a new book celebrates the milestone by compiling that many highlights from the TV legend’s 10 decades of life. “Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life,” by Ray Richmond, pairs dozens of photos with reminiscences from those who worked with White on shows like “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland,” and stories about her marriage to Allen Ludden and her animal advocacy.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Robert Redford
Person
Betty White
Variety

The Betty White Centennial: Celebrating ‘100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life’

Betty White has penned three memoirs and spent a lifetime in the public eye. When author Ray Richmond was approached to write a book timed to White’s 100th birthday on Jan. 17, he questioned whether there was anything left to uncover about her sui generis life and career. Once he went down the rabbit hole of a quick “facts about Betty White” Google search, Richmond was hooked. “Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life,” published this week by Becker & Mayer Books,” became a five-month intensive study on what makes Betty White so beloved as an entertainer and such...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Betty White Is About To Turn 100 & Celebrating In Style

Betty White is turning 100 and you can be a part of the celebration. She's releasing a film available for that wonderful night of January 17th, 2022 called Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration. Over the course of an hour and 40 minutes, fans can remember all the career highlights including Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. (Don't worry Hot in Cleveland gets its due too.) Other stars will be along for the ride as well with faces like Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Lin Manuel-Miranda, and Jennifer Love Hewitt signed on for the picture. Turning 100 is a big deal and this event definitely fits the bill. 900 theaters across the United States will be playing the movie, so there's an opportunity to be a part of the fun even if you don't live in a massive city like Los Angeles or New York City. It's very cool to see for all the fans out there.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
MUSIC
mymodernmet.com

Betty White Is Turning 100 Years Old and She’s Inviting Everyone To Celebrate

Betty White has been gracing America’s television screens for decades, and the beloved actress has become one of the most well-known names in entertainment over the course of her record-breaking career. She’s received accolades for having the longest TV career of any female entertainer, and she’s also the first woman to produce a national TV show and receive an Emmy nomination. And pretty soon, White will be celebrating another life-changing milestone—her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Birthday Party#Film Star#Fathom Events
Otis Adams

Betty White Changed TV History (Again) When She Met David Letterman

In 1975, David Letterman left Indiana to try and make it in show biz. “If it doesn’t work out,” Letterman told a friend. “I’ll get a job at a gas station.”. Jason Zinoman’s book, Letterman: The Last Giant of Late Night, opens seven years earlier, in the summer of 1968. Letterman’s college girlfriend gave him the ultimatum to either marry her or break up. He was stuck between the “horrifying” prospect of losing her and the fury of his parents, who did not like her.
mynews13.com

The true story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz

“Being the Ricardos” is a new film that looks at the personal and professional lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Actors Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem play the Hollywood power couple, and were in New York on Thursday for the film’s premiere. Kidman said she doesn’t believe Ball received...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Remembering Lou Cutell: Seinfeld Actor Died at 91

Even though we all know that death is an inevitable part of life, saying goodbye to someone is never an easy thing to deal with. Needless to say, countless people were saddened when news broke that legendary actor Lou Cutell had passed away at the age of 91. The talented star spent nearly 60 years in the entertainment industry and during that time he build a very impressive resume that included movie and TV roles. He was best known for his role in projects such as Alice and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Although he didn’t always have the biggest roles, Lou left a lasting impression every time he stepped in front of the camera. Keep reading to learn more about Lou Cutell and his legacy.
CELEBRITIES
MLive

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor, 69, found dead in home

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy