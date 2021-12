CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As the holidays season gears up, it seems so has Omicron. " We wish the pandemic was done and we’re all so very tired of it. But unfortunately, it doesn’t appear the pandemic is done with us yet. The good news is that in Wyoming in recent weeks we have seen a steady decrease in the number of our cases and that’s a good thing,” said Kim Deti –Public Information Officer, Wyoming Department Of Health.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO