ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco mayor declares emergency in troubled district

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06mLIb_0dQ21UCj00

The mayor of San Francisco declared on Friday a state of emergency in the Tenderloin in an effort to bring down overdose deaths and violent crime in one of the city's poorest and most drug-infested neighborhoods.

Mayor London Breed said at a news conference attended by the police chief and other public health personnel that rapid drug intervention is needed because about two people a day are dying of overdoses, mostly from fentanyl, in the Tenderloin and the city's South of Market neighborhood.

The Tenderloin has long been an epicenter of homelessness and drug use, but city officials said the problem has worsened as the national opioid crisis escalated over the course of the pandemic.

“This is a public health emergency demanding a crisis level response, with massive urgency, coordination, and determination to confront this epidemic,” Breed said, adding that she hopes the measure will save lives.

The emergency declaration will allow the city to cut through red tape that delays the public response to deteriorating conditions in the Tenderloin and quickly provide shelter, counseling and medical care to people suffering from addiction, Breed and other city officials said.

There will also be more coordinated enforcement of illegal activities, street cleanups and other infrastructure improvements to make the neighborhood safer, they said.

“Everyone in theory can talk about all the policies they want around ‘no police’ and ‘defund the police,' ... but at the end of the day, if someone beat your kid like that 11-year-old girl, who are you going to call to protect you?” Breed said.

She was referring to a Muslim girl in a hijab who was punched in the head on Sept. 29 by a woman who made racist comments. She was arrested for assault, child endangerment and a hate crime.

Breed’s announcement came a few days after she pledged to crack down on open drug use, brazen home break-ins and other criminal behavior that she says have made a mockery of the city’s famed tolerance and compassion.

San Francisco is grappling with deep societal pains common to any large U.S. city.

A high percentage of an estimated 8,000 homeless people in San Francisco — many of whom pitch tents in the Tenderloin — are struggling with chronic addiction or severe mental illness, often both. Some people rant in the streets, nude and in need of medical help. Last year, 712 people died of drug overdoses, compared with 257 people who died of COVID-19.

Critics said Breed was backing down on a promise made last year to cut police funding amid a national reckoning of police and systemic racism.

“Folks can say what they want about this going back on your word, this and that, but at the end of the day the people in this community are not safe. And it is not fair and it's not right,” the mayor said.

Comments / 482

Jim Hiemstra
5d ago

If Californians REALLY REALLY REALLY want help to restore their beautiful state and become prosperous and livable again, I have just 3 teeny tiny words to say. STOP VOTING DEMOCRAT!! Problem solved

Reply(44)
330
Guest
5d ago

more failure in the democratic lead California. high drug use ,high crime, high taxes,high gas and food prices. high homelessness.

Reply(32)
185
Timmy Moss
5d ago

Myself a recovering addict which I think I will always be in recovery, has never seen such a drastic increase in addicts in the last 2 years along with homeless individuals here in Seattle. Whomever decided on the defunding of police officers should lower their heads in shame. If anything they need an increase in pay.

Reply(10)
131
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
London Breed
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

483K+
Followers
123K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy