ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Game Scoop! 655: Our Favorite Games of the Year

By Daemon Hatfield
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
leedaily.com

The Game Awards: It Takes Two Wins Game of the Year

The cooperative adventure game by Hazelight Studios, “It Takes Two” has won Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards. It was amongst six nominees for the award, together with Deathloop, Resident Evil Village, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Award Dedicated to...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Game Scoop! 655: The 2021 Daemie Awards

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Tina Amini, Sam Claiborn, and Justin Davis -- are discussing IGN's Game of the Year AND the Daemie Awards. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Staff picks: Why Metroid Dread is our game of the year

Picking the “game of the year” is never easy. While every Digital Trends writer who helped deliberate is a gamer, their tastes differ wildly. I came out strong as an advocate for medium-defining indie darlings. Others are RPG enthusiasts who felt Tales of Arise deserved the top spot. Depending on who was in the conversation, we could have shuffled the deck a dozen different ways and come out with any number of winners. There’s an alternate universe somewhere where Forza Horizon 5 is our game of the year, I’m sure.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Davis
ComicBook

Wonder Woman Game Confirms Fan-Favorite Feature

Yesterday, during The Game Awards 2021, a new Wonder Woman game was announced by WB Games and Monolith Productions, the developer best known for 2014's Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its 2017 sequel Middle-earth: Shadow of War. It's been four years since we last saw the studio, and it turns out that during these four years it was working on a Wonder Woman game. Right now, we don't have a release date or even a release window for the game, nor platforms. Meanwhile, it's not clear if it will be just be called Wonder Woman or if this is a placeholder. It's likely the latter.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Game Of The Year Full Presentation | Game Awards 2021

For this year's Game of the Year, we got to hear full orchestrated rendition of songs from every game of the year, including: Resident Evil Village, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two, Psychonauts 2, Metroid Dread, and Deathloop. It Takes Two won Game of the Year.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Every GameSpot Game Of The Year

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Throughout the years, GameSpot has handed the Game of the Year award to a variety of fantastic games, which includes big names like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Red Dead Redemption, Soul Calibur, Journey, and more. Each still stands out as some of the finest in the medium and are well worth revisiting today despite their age--if only to experience how each revolutionized games as we know them.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Why Halo Infinite Is Our 2021 Game of the Year

We asked Game Informer staff members to weigh in on why they love the flagship first-person shooter so much. After two entries with large casts and complicated fictional frameworks, Halo Infinite narrows its story lens, returning the series to a narrative flow reminiscent of the original Combat Evolved. The gambit pays off with a focused and straightforward story about hope, resilience, and moving on from the past.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Ign#Ign Game Scoop#Omega Cops
pushsquare.com

Site News: Our Greatest Ever Game of the Year Schedule Starts Tomorrow

As the year slowly begins to wind down, we’re picking up the speed. As has become a Christmas tradition here at Push Square Towers, we’ll be plugging the gaps in the news schedule with our biggest ever selection of Game of the Year content, and it all gets underway from tomorrow. For the next 12 or so days, you’ll be bombarded with stories on the biggest and best PlayStation releases of 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

In praise of short AAA games | Games of the Year

I am not sure I'm cut out for Game of the Year lists. Last year my 'Game of the Year' was a selection of remasters and remakes of games I had first played back in the late 1990s/early 2000s. It was a comment on the healing power of nostalgia during what was a nightmare year.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Our Most Wanted Games of 2022 – 50 to 46

As we get ready to put our feet up for the Christmas holidays, we’ve not just been thinking about what the best games of the last 12 months have been, we’ve been thinking about the 12 months ahead as well. As is festive tradition at TSA, we’ve compiled a list of our most anticipated games of the coming year. Featuring a wide range of genres, themes, and styles, there’s a bit of everything here as we run through a whopping 50 titles slated for release in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Podcast
IGN

Halo Infinite's Holiday Event Is Basically a Gaming Advent Calendar

Halo Infinite's Winter Contingency event has officially launched and it features holiday-themed rewards for players to unwrap each day. The "in-game Halo advent calendar" is rolling out at just the right moment, as the days are quite literally numbered on everyone's traditional Christmas calendars. Halo's virtual alternative will offer an exciting boost to those final days, with daily rewards up for grabs from December 21 through to December 30, per Halo Waypoint.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Our Most-Played Switch Games of 2021 - NVC 591

Welcome to the final Nintendo Voice Chat for 2021! Join Seth Macy, Peer Schneider, Kat Bailey, and Brian Altano as they look at their most-played Switch games of 2021. Plus, a recap of the Indie World presentation, the new Analogue Pocket handheld, Breath of the Wild 2 gameplay hints, and more. We'll see you back here in 2022! 00:00:00 - Welcome! 00:00:55 - Tribute to NES Designer Masayuki Uemura 00:08:22 - Nintendo Indie World Recap 00:15:49 - Analogue Pocket Talk! 00:28:15 - Nintendo Switch Year In Review: Our Stats! 00:40:15 - Nintendo News Rundown 00:56:40 - Kat Take 01:05:00 - What We've Been Playing 01:15:10 - Question Block.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

In a chaotic year, I found comfort by replaying old, favorite games

The year 2021 has simultaneously been a very long and short year. With the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic came a lot of general fatigue across the board. And for me, that resulted in a little shift in how I approached playing games this year. I’m normally very into starting all kinds of new titles when I get the chance, and while I still played a number of new games this year, I found myself replaying a handful of games in place of new titles.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Our favorite apps, games, and entertainment from 2021 for all of your new tech

It’s been a difficult year, and with the appearance of the COVID-19 omicron variant, it looks like 2022 may have a rocky start. But whether you’re spending the holidays sheltering at home or hanging with friends or family, you can make things more cheerful and fun by using your brand-new hardware — or your current tech — to watch some great streaming movies or TV, play games, and refresh your computer or mobile device with some cool new apps.
CELL PHONES
waytoomany.games

Our Ten Most Anticipated Board Games of 2022

2021 was the year of games that would-have-been and have-yet-to-come. Countless games that were intended to hit shelves in 2020 were pushed back into 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, while others were fortunate enough to stay on track. The ripple effect of backups then pushed many games otherwise intended for 2021 back into next year. As a result, some of the games we’re looking forward to have been on our Most Anticipated lists before, but it’s happening for sure this time (we think). In fact, Dinosaur World was the only game on our list last year that was released in 2021, while the rest have been pushed to 2022.
ROKU
Revolver

Best of 2021: Beartooth's Oshie Bichar Picks Favorite Music, Game, TV of Year

2021 has been, without a doubt, one of the most memorable years in modern music history. The invisible elephant in the room was obviously COVID-19, which triggered the unprecedented year-plus blackout on nearly all live shows. Thankfully this spring's widespread vaccination rollout proved effective enough for the restrictions to lift, and by summer bands were finally able to hit stages throughout the country.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy