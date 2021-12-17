Game Scoop! 655: Our Favorite Games of the Year

Welcome to the final Nintendo Voice Chat for 2021! Join Seth Macy, Peer Schneider, Kat Bailey, and Brian Altano as they look at their most-played Switch games of 2021. Plus, a recap of the Indie World presentation, the new Analogue Pocket handheld, Breath of the Wild 2 gameplay hints, and more. We'll see you back here in 2022! 00:00:00 - Welcome! 00:00:55 - Tribute to NES Designer Masayuki Uemura 00:08:22 - Nintendo Indie World Recap 00:15:49 - Analogue Pocket Talk! 00:28:15 - Nintendo Switch Year In Review: Our Stats! 00:40:15 - Nintendo News Rundown 00:56:40 - Kat Take 01:05:00 - What We've Been Playing 01:15:10 - Question Block.
