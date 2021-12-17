Game Scoop! 655: Our Favorite Games of the Year

Yesterday, during The Game Awards 2021, a new Wonder Woman game was announced by WB Games and Monolith Productions, the developer best known for 2014's Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its 2017 sequel Middle-earth: Shadow of War. It's been four years since we last saw the studio, and it turns out that during these four years it was working on a Wonder Woman game. Right now, we don't have a release date or even a release window for the game, nor platforms. Meanwhile, it's not clear if it will be just be called Wonder Woman or if this is a placeholder. It's likely the latter.

