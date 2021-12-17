Germantown reappoints Gibson vice mayor

Germantown Alderwoman Mary Anne Gibson will serve as the suburb’s vice mayor in 2022.

Gibson held the role in 2021 and this is her fifth time appointed to the capacity since she was first elected to the board in 2014.

Alderman Jon McCreery nominated her for the position, and the other aldermen unanimously affirmed her.

“She wakes up every day with Germantown in her heart,” McCreery said. “She’s a great role model for me as well as the rest of us, a good leader and nobody more I’d rather have represent us than her.”

No other nominations were made during the board’s special called meeting Wednesday night where they also made board and commission appointments. Gibson thanked the board for its confidence in her.

Per the charter, the vice mayor serves for one year and runs meetings if the mayor is absent. If the mayor is unable to fulfill his duties as outlined in the charter , the vice mayor would take on the role.

Mayor Mike Palazzolo, although he doesn’t vote on the matter, was satisfied with the appointment. He said Gibson can effectively step in if he is away.

“It’s always a compliment when you’re — for some of us who played sports — elected team captain by your teammates,” Palazzolo said. “You’ve earned your teammates’ respect. They honor and admire you.”