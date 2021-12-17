ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DIY Christmas gift idea: Make vanilla sea salt caramels

By Thanksgiving.com
 5 days ago
Vanilla salted caramels are a treat to make and give away. Thanksgiving.com

Have you noticed the holiday season’s best recipes are the ones you can easily wrap up and give as DIY holiday food gifts? Just look at these sea salt vanilla caramels!

You don’t even have to be an expert candy-maker to create these indulgent treats. All you need is a good candy thermometer, a little patience and a short list of ingredients you probably already have at home.

Make an extra big batch and package your homemade candy like a pro. Wrap each ooey, gooey good caramel in twist of waxed paper, and present them in a mason jar decorated with pretty ribbon. Your family and friends will be deliciously delighted that you put time, effort and love into each and every one of these sweet holiday treats.

Put salted caramels in a mason jar for gifts. Thanksgiving.com

Ingredients

3/4 cup whipping cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

4 tablespoons salted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup light corn syrup

1/4 teaspoon coarse sea salt

Nonstick cooking spray

Aluminum foil

Waxed paper

Clear jar and holiday ribbon, for gifting

Instructions

  1. Line 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with foil. Spray foil thoroughly with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. Heat whipping cream, vanilla, kosher salt, and 2 tablespoons butter in 2-quart saucepan over medium heat until mixture just starts to simmer. Remove from burner, cover with lid, and set aside.
  3. Mix sugar and corn syrup in 2-quart heavy saucepan and insert candy thermometer.
  4. Stir gently over medium heat until sugar is completely dissolved. Use wet pastry brush to brush any stuck-on granules into syrup.
  5. Continue to cook without stirring until thermometer reads 310F. Disperse any dark areas in syrup by gently tilting saucepan in circular motion.
  6. Remove pan from heat. Pour cream mixture into syrup gently and slowly to avoid boilover. Syrup will bubble vigorously.
  7. Return pan to medium heat and continue to cook until candy thermometer reads 260F.
  8. Remove thermometer. Remove pan from heat.
  9. Stir in remaining 2 tablespoons butter. The caramel should look smooth.
  10. Pour caramel into loaf pan and allow to cool for approximately 8 to 10 minutes.
  11. Add sprinkling of coarse sea salt over top before completely cooling pan on cooling rack.
  12. When caramel is completely cool, lift it from pan by grasping edges of foil sheet. Gently peel foil from caramel.
  13. Cut into 35 to 40 squares with sharp knife. Wrap each caramel in twist of waxed paper and place in decorative tin tied with ribbon.

This article originally appeared on Grateful: DIY Christmas gift idea: Make vanilla sea salt caramels

