Mask Order Extended In Eagle County For Schools, Child Care Settings

(CBS4) – Eagle County will keep its COVID-19 public health order requiring face coverings in schools and child care setting into the new year. The county’s board of health is extending the order until Jan. 17.

That means staff, students and visitors at schools and day care centers need to wear a mask when kids Pre-K through 8th grade are present.

The board would like to transition to a place without a public health order, but the new omicron variant is raising concerns.

They will discuss losing the mask order two weeks after kids have returned to schools and day cares from winter break.